Edna Dearborn is not a name that is often associated with the rich history of Milton.
In a remarkable confluence of family history, the passing of time, devotion and storytelling, the name Edna Dearborn has served as a direct, personal connection for present-day Milton to the community’s extraordinary efforts to assist those escaping slavery more than 170 years ago.
Edna Loofboro Dearborn was a direct descendant of Varnum Hull, the minister of Milton’s Seventh Day Baptist Church during the 1850s. Hull was recruited by community founder Joseph Goodrich to minister the church he founded in 1839.
Goodrich is best known today for constructing the Milton House Inn in 1844 and using the building for hiding and scurrying freedom seekers through the time of the Civil War. The Milton House Museum is a National Historic Landmark and the only authenticated Wisconsin stop on the Underground Railroad that can be toured.
The landmark designation came to the Milton House in 1998 and was based on a number of verified stories and documents confirming the inn’s use as a stop on the Underground Railroad. In 2016, Edna Dearborn enriched and augmented those stories with a tale of her personal connection to someone who was present during the transport of freedom seekers.
Last week, staff members at the Milton Historical Society and Milton College Preservation Society were saddened to learn of the passing of Edna Dearborn at her home in Racine on Jan. 28. She was 96.
Edna Loofboro was born August 11, 1927 in Milton to Lela and Paul Loofboro. The Loofboros were Seventh Day Baptists with a long association to the Milton church and Milton College. College records show more than 30 Loofboros being enrolled in Milton College from the late 1800s through the 1950s. Sixteen members of the Loofboro families received degrees from Milton College.
Edna Loofboro attended Milton College for a couple of years in the late 1940s. In 1947, she married Allen Dearborn, who graduated from Milton College two years later. Edna later graduated from UW-Parkside and in 1990 retired as an English teacher from Racine Unified Schools.
It has been long speculated that many of the Seventh Day Baptists who followed Goodrich from New York to Milton through the 1840s and 50s assisted Goodrich or were compliant with his efforts to assist freedom seekers. In 2016, at age 89, Edna Dearborn confirmed those suspicions during an interview with staff members at the Milton Historical Society when she told of a story passed down through the Hull family’s generations.
Varnum Hull said he worked with Joseph Goodrich to help move freedom seekers through their journeys. Hull claimed on more than one occasion he was tasked to drive a wagon load of potatoes between the Seventh Day Baptist Church in Albion and the Milton House. On these trips, hidden beneath the potatoes were freedom seekers.
Dearborn’s great grandmother was Jennie Climena Mudge, Varnum’s daughter. Mudge died in 1944 at age 92. The elder Mudge told Dearborn sometime in the late 1930s that as a child she rode on the wagon alongside Varnum while transporting freedom seekers.
Albion is located about nine miles northwest of Milton and just a few miles north of the Rock River. William Anson Goodrich, Joseph’s brother, operated a ferry on the Rock River near what became Newville. Albion Academy was founded by Seventh Day Baptist a few years after Joseph Goodrich founded and built Milton Academy, which was later chartered as Milton College. The Albion Seventh Day Baptist Church was founded in 1843 by Oliver Perry Hull, Varnum’s brother.
The story shared by Edna Dearborn went a long way to confirm speculation that the dangerous movement of freedom seekers through Milton, was, indeed, a community effort that involved many families and members of the Seventh Day Baptist Church.
Milton Historical Society staff members also marveled at the fact they were able to speak with a person who had first-hand recollections of speaking with an individual who was on one of those wagons transporting freedom seeker more than 170 years ago.
Evidence of Milton’s unique and rich history stands all around the community. The Milton House, built in 1844, still stands, as does Main Hall of the early Milton Academy. Goodrich’s Seventh Day Baptists Church still has a thriving congregation. The cemetery founded by Goodrich in 1840 continues to accept applications.
There is no denying the Milton community lost a phenomenal personal link to its past with the passing of Edna Dearborn. But her important story and connection will continue to live on in the historical narrative of the Milton House Museum.