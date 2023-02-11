Edna Dearborn is not a name that is often associated with the rich history of Milton.

In a remarkable confluence of family history, the passing of time, devotion and storytelling, the name Edna Dearborn has served as a direct, personal connection for present-day Milton to the community’s extraordinary efforts to assist those escaping slavery more than 170 years ago.

MCR_230217_HISTORY1

EDNA DEARBORN
MCR_230217_HISTORY2

VARNUM HULL

Tags