Much of the modern day understanding of the early formation of the Milton community has been gleaned from the writings of Ezra Goodrich. The only son of Milton’s founder, Joseph Goodrich, Ezra kept diaries, journals and other writings that are used today to understand the origins and early history of Milton. Ezra passed in 1916 at age 91. This photo was taken of Ezra around 1910 as he sits at a woodpile at the farm he kept at Storrs Lake to raise horses and cattle. The foundations of the barn and outbuilding can still be seen in the area of the lake, about a half-mile east of the Milton House.
Joseph Goodrich spent less than 30 years in Wisconsin but left an indelible mark on the new frontier through his work as an abolitionist, working publicly in political and religious forums, as well as the covert circles of the Underground Railroad. The Goodrich legacy, however, transcends his work as an abolitionist in the time between his coming to Wisconsin Territory in 1838 and when he passed away 29 years later in 1867.
Goodrich filled those three short decades with a litany of accomplishments that could imbue several lifetimes. The elder Goodrich platted a new community, facilitating its growth through a legacy of benevolence, offering acres of land for the public good. He envisioned a new community with churches, schools and a public square accessed by modern transportation. He gave land for the Seventh Day Baptist Church, cemetery and the public square. Goodrich started Du Lac Academy and funded its operation during the school’s early years, two decades before the academy received its state charter as Milton College upon the year of his death in 1867.
Goodrich helped to prod and facilitate the westward expansion of financially stalled rail lines from Waukesha and gave land for the rail right-of-way through his new community.
Perhaps his most visible legacy still standing today is the unique hexagonal inn Goodrich constructed from poured grout. The architectural wonder is the oldest such poured structure in the United States.
Unlike his only son, Ezra, Joseph Goodrich did not keep diaries or journals, or have the opportunity to write his life’s memoirs. Much of what is known about Joseph Goodrich is gleaned from the diaries and retrospective writings of Ezra. Two other biographies of Joseph Goodrich are known. One is an extensive biographical sketch produced in 1879 and included in the Rock County Biographical Sketches of the county’s early settlers. The other is a biography that appeared in the Sabbath Recorder of the Seventh Day Baptist Church, written at the time of his death. It’s likely Ezra contributed key facts and anecdotes for each of these biographies.
Ezra Goodrich lived out his life as one of Milton’s prominent figures, living to 1916, passing at age 91. He kept diaries, logs and wrote an informal autobiography. He was a regular letter writer to Milton’s newspaper. He was seemingly intent on ensuring an accurate retelling of his family’s legacy in Milton as evidenced by the extended title of his autobiography, “The Autobiography of Ezra Goodrich For Free Distribution and Published While He Was Living and Could See that it Was Correct.” It is a sparse, 18-page pamphlet-sized piece of writing that repeated many of the stories Ezra Goodrich held about the early days of Milton.
Ezra Goodrich was a frequent speaker at community functions during the 1890s, often recalling the early days of the village’s founding by his father. He was a 13-year-old eyewitness to his family’s difficult sojourn from western New York to the wide open Wisconsin territory during the rugged winter months of 1839. The previous summer Joseph traveled with Henry Beebe Crandall and James Pierce to the area of Prairie du Lac (Prairie of the Lakes) to find land to homestead. Satisfied with what he’d found, Joseph returned to New York to fetch his family, leaving Pierce behind to continue to build a clapboard house.
In January of 1839, Ezra and his sister, Jane, younger by two years, were part of a 13-member traveling group headed west in wagons outfitted with sleigh runners to navigate deep snow. On numerous occasions Ezra Goodrich retold the story of the first day of the journey when the wagon carrying his mother, Nancy, tipped over just a few miles from their old home. Nancy suffered a separated shoulder but insisted on pressing onward despite her agonizing discomfort, no doubt magnified by the rough, bumpy ride over rugged terrain the next 34 days.
In and around the city of Chicago, the wagons were challenged by the muck and mud of the fledgling city. While crossing the Calumet River, one of the wagons broke through the ice, drowning a horse and putting several of the men in peril. The wagon was recovered but its contents – provisions to stock the store at the new homestead – were badly damaged by water. Similar difficulties defied the party while crossing the Des Plaines River and the smaller Turtle Creek near what became Beloit.
It was with great relief that the party arrived at Prairie du Lac on March 4, 1839. The occasion was celebrated with a feast with Pierce, Crandall and others. Throughout his life, Ezra Goodrich marked the occasion in his diary or on the guest register of the Milton House during the years he was proprietor. The museum has seven hotel registries among its archives and a typical March 4 notation by Ezra in red ink is this 1885 entry:
“Forty six years ago today Joseph Goodrich the founder of Milton arrived in Milton with his family, hired help, teams, etc. and moved into the red granary now standing by the well (which he had built the summer before) in which he had left James Pierce to look after and hold his claim; upon which he proposed to found a village in 1838, and to give each Mechanic who should permanently locate here a lot for his residence and business fronting the public square. He determined the site of the village by drawing an airline from Chicago to Madison, and from the bends in the Rock River (where Janesville and Fort Atkinson were subsequently built) and located his residence at the crossing of these lines. The highways subsequently laid out crossed each other but a few rods distant from his residence, and directly in front of Goodrich’s Block.”
The Milton Historical Society has marked the anniversary each year since 1938 with its annual Pioneer Dinner.
Upon arrival in 1839, the Goodrich family and others lived in the 16-foot-by 20-foot red frame home. A second wood frame building of similar size was added. The buildings, which were later used for grain storage, stood behind the Milton House until about 1926. To provide more room the cabin, which is still standing, was moved eight miles east from Lima and placed adjacent to the home. Religious meetings were held in the Goodrich home and the Goodrich’s also used the home as an inn for travelers and sold goods out of the cabin as a store.
Goodrich soon began constructing the Milton House and with this building made architectural and structural history. The Milton House is generally acknowledged to be the first and oldest concrete building in the United States still standing. The material used, which Goodrich called “grout,” was a mixture of slack lime, sand, broken stone, gravel and water.