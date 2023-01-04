Joseph Goodrich spent less than 30 years in Wisconsin but left an indelible mark on the new frontier through his work as an abolitionist, working publicly in political and religious forums, as well as the covert circles of the Underground Railroad. The Goodrich legacy, however, transcends his work as an abolitionist in the time between his coming to Wisconsin Territory in 1838 and when he passed away 29 years later in 1867.

Goodrich filled those three short decades with a litany of accomplishments that could imbue several lifetimes. The elder Goodrich platted a new community, facilitating its growth through a legacy of benevolence, offering acres of land for the public good. He envisioned a new community with churches, schools and a public square accessed by modern transportation. He gave land for the Seventh Day Baptist Church, cemetery and the public square. Goodrich started Du Lac Academy and funded its operation during the school’s early years, two decades before the academy received its state charter as Milton College upon the year of his death in 1867.

Ezra chapt woodpile

Much of the modern day understanding of the early formation of the Milton community has been gleaned from the writings of Ezra Goodrich. The only son of Milton’s founder, Joseph Goodrich, Ezra kept diaries, journals and other writings that are used today to understand the origins and early history of Milton. Ezra passed in 1916 at age 91. This photo was taken of Ezra around 1910 as he sits at a woodpile at the farm he kept at Storrs Lake to raise horses and cattle. The foundations of the barn and outbuilding can still be seen in the area of the lake, about a half-mile east of the Milton House.

