What is known of the construction of the Milton House hotel and business complex through the mid-1840s is gleaned from area newspaper accounts of the day, the writings of Ezra Goodrich and diaries of other Goodrich family members.
Joseph Goodrich, the father of Ezra, began constructing the Milton House in 1844 and with this building made architectural and structural history. The Milton House is generally acknowledged to be the first and oldest concrete building in the United States still standing. The material used, which Goodrich called “grout,” was a mixture of slack lime, sand, broken stone, gravel and water.
The hotel portion of the building is in the shape of a hexagon. Joined to the hexagon to the south was the long, two-story rectangular Goodrich Block of five units. The upper floors of the wing and hexagon were for guest rooms and living quarters. The ground floor housed businesses and Milton’s first post office. In 1867 the third floor of the hexagon was added.
Neither Joseph nor a young Ezra, 18 years of age in 1844, offered written accounts of the hexagon’s construction, a process lasting to its completion in 1844. A description of the building appeared in the Janesville Gazette, January 24, 1846, three years prior to the completion of the Goodrich Block:
“A center stone pillar rises from the basement and around which winds from the basement and around which winds a circular staircase, leading to a rotunda in the second story. There are six convenient bed chambers . . . The center of the pillar contains a vacuum to admit all stovepipes used in the different rooms. The whole of the gravel structure cost $1,000 and bears an analogy to an ancient castle, the six gables serving as a balustrade. The walls are 18 inches thick in the basement, 15 inches on the first floor and 12 inches on the second.”
Although called a tavern, Goodrich always ran a temperance house. As late as the 1870s more than 25 stagecoaches a day were stopping at the Milton House. Rates for a night’s lodging were 25 cents, meals 25 cents and oats for horses, 10 cents extra. The surviving guest registries indicate that as many as 20 people or more were often registered to spend the night at the inn. Even after the third floor was added in 1867, the hexagon had but twelve guest rooms. Guests likely shared rooms with strangers and rooms in the block were also housed guests on occasion.
When the hexagon was completed in 1844, the lobby, sitting room, dining room and guest rooms were located in that building. The kitchen remained in the frame building behind the hotel.
Construction of the Goodrich Block was not completed until about 1849. In 1847, Joseph Goodrich suffered a near-fatal fall from the roof of the block. The accident was reported as follows in the Aug. 7 edition of the Janesville Gazette:
“We fear with deep regret just as our paper was going to press that Mr. Joseph Goodrich, of Milton, while engaged on Thursday on the top of a building he was just erecting, fell to the ground and was so much injured that no hopes were entertained of his surviving. Mr. Goodrich was one of the most active, intelligent and respectable individuals in the county.”
Fortunately, the newspaper’s report of the death of Joseph Goodrich was 20 years premature. Goodrich survived the fall and recovered to complete his building.
Once the Goodrich Block was completed its upper floor became home for several members of the Goodrich family, including Joseph and Nancy, Ezra, Jane and other relatives. An 1849 entry in the diary of Caroline Goodrich, a niece of Joseph who moved to Wisconsin from Ohio in the late 1840s read, “Began keeping house in the Goodrich Block.” It’s unfortunate the diaries of Caroline and others do not indicate greater detail of their new surroundings. In December 1851, Caroline Goodrich and her parents, Polly and Elijah, moved to a home just west of the Milton House. Polly was a sister of Joseph and Elijah was a first cousin.
Joseph’s wife, Nancy Maxson Goodrich, died in 1857 and Joseph married Suzannah Harper Crandall, herself a widow, in 1859. They lived in the Goodrich Block together until Joseph passed in 1867. An 1880 census shows her still living in Milton, though it is not known where. She died in Connecticut in 1894 at age 94.
In 1849, Ezra Goodrich opened a mercantile store in Block 3. A young man at 24 years of age, he began the business in partnership with his cousins, William H. Goodrich (Caroline’s brother) and John H. Carr. Carr died in 1850 at age 22 and William Goodrich in 1851 at age 20. Carr and William H. Goodrich each died of cholera when an epidemic of the disease swept through the community in the early 1850s.
Ezra operated the business until 1856 with George Maxson and then with his brother-in-law Jerimiah Davis until 1858. Ezra’s Rock County biographical sketch, which he probably wrote himself, states that he operated the store on his own until the “dark days of the rebellion in 1861.”
In his autobiography, Ezra Goodrich wrote of himself in third-person, describing himself as a self-educated man who was kept busy during his youth by the many tasks and hard work demanded of his father. For a short time, however, he attended Milton’s first school and later the academy.
“When Ezra Goodrich came to Wisconsin, he was but a slender lad of thirteen years. He was quick and active and the only son, and his father’s business kept him constantly employed; so much so that it was difficult for him to benefit much from the primitive schools. His education was therefore of the rough and ready sort, such as he gathered up in practical life and on the road where his father kept him much of the time.”
In October 1867, Joseph Goodrich was busy with extensive repairs to the Goodrich Block. He made a wagon trip to Janesville to secure lumber for the repairs. According to the Sabbath Recorder, Joseph made the eight-mile return trip in a cold wind and rainstorm.
“He was both weary and chilled through when he returned home in the evening. He remained exhausted though seemed well until First-day morning when he began vomiting and showed signs of the sickness that terminated his life. The best medical skill of the State was employed; but never fully rallied from the stupor in which he fell. In it he gradually sank away and quietly breathed out his life. Thus he died as he had always wished, without any lingering illness or any conscious pain.”