This is one of the earliest facade photos taken of the Milton House. It was likely taken in the early 1870s or early 1880s by Ellery Burdick. The view shows the complex with the hotel and businesses in the Goodrich Block. An implement dealer operated out of the block at the time as evidenced by the farm equipment.

What is known of the construction of the Milton House hotel and business complex through the mid-1840s is gleaned from area newspaper accounts of the day, the writings of Ezra Goodrich and diaries of other Goodrich family members.

Joseph Goodrich, the father of Ezra, began constructing the Milton House in 1844 and with this building made architectural and structural history. The Milton House is generally acknowledged to be the first and oldest concrete building in the United States still standing. The material used, which Goodrich called “grout,” was a mixture of slack lime, sand, broken stone, gravel and water.

