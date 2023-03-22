The 1920 Milton Union High School football team did not begin practice until October of that year, due to construction of the new school. Many of the Unionite players had never seen a game of football prior to the beginning of practice. The Unionites lost the three games it played. The first football coach at Milton Union was Howell Randolph, second row far left. Randolph was a 1920 graduate of Milton College and went on to graduate with a medical degree from John Hopkins University. He is credited with founding the St. Luke’s Tuberculosis Sanitarium in Phoenix, Arizona.
In 1920, the villages of Milton and Milton Junction came together to build Milton Union High School for students from the two villages and surrounding townships. The building served as a four-grade high school for 45 years until the current Milton High School opened in 1965. The building then served as a two-grade junior high until the old three-story, 1920 portion of the building was razed in 1980. A two-story school was built on the site which continues to serve as the school district’s two-grade middle school. In the past couple of years, the building was expanded substantially to the north.
Milton Union High School perhaps had more to do with the eventual unification of the villages of Milton and Milton Junction into one municipality in 1967 than did any other social factor. For the first time, students from each village, along with kids from the rural townships, were sharing the same classrooms, athletic fields, stage and lunchroom.
The construction of the school meant a combining of the high school students who attended Milton Junction High School – located on the current grounds of Milton West Elementary School -- and Milton High School, where Milton East Elementary now stands. Prior to the construction of Milton Union, the Milton and Milton Junction schools each housed grades one through 12 and eight grades after.
The swinging open of the school’s doors in October 1920 served as a unique social transition for the community’s high-school-aged generation. At the time of the building’s demolition 60 years later, Mike Flaherty, editor of the Milton Courier newspaper, offered a guest column by one of the 1920 students.
The piece appeared on the inside pages of the October 16, 1980 Courier that featured a front-page photo of a wrecking ball taking down the old building. The essay threw a great deal of light, perspective and humor on that transition to a new, modern high school experienced by about 200 area students. It is a wonderful dissertation relating the first few years of the new school.
Charles Wileman, some 60 years removed from his high school years in the brand spanking new building, was the author. Not much information has been given about Mr. Wileman, Class of 1922, except to say the person suspected to have written the piece was born in Lima Township in 1905 and passed away in Whitewater in 1993.
Space will not allow a word-for-word presentation of the piece. Mr. Wileman’s remembrances were equal parts witty, nostalgic, insightful and sentimental. Here’s a few contemporary thoughts about some of Mr. Wileman’s remembrances and observations:
Here’s how Wileman described the building: “The school building, the ultimate in education, copied from a similar structure in Lake Mills, provided a gymnasium with a stage, a science laboratory, a domestic science department, an agriculture department and a commercial department with honest-to-goodness typewriters."
Wileman noted that a total of about 200 students from Milton, Milton Junction and the surrounding rural area made up the entire four-grade high school. After Milton High School was constructed in 1965, the building was converted for use as a two-grade junior high. In the late 1960s, well over 300 students were attending junior high in the building.
The school was still being completed that fall and did not open until Oct. 24 in 1920.
Wileman noted the Milton Junction school did not have inside toilets at this time. “A welcome feature to Milton Junction residents were inside toilet rooms! Here was educational opportunity at its best!” It can be noted that 10 students made of the final Milton Junction High School graduating class during the spring of 1920.
Wileman observed the school opened during the pre-bus era. Village students walked to school and many rural students drove horse and buggy to class.
Wileman wrote that in 1921 the Unionite basketball team beat a Janesville High School team led by “pesky” Ken Bick. Bick’s first teaching job was at Milton High School and in 1928 and he coached the Unionite football team just prior to the arrival of Carl Anderson. Bick soon went back to his native Janesville where he served as principal of Janesville High School from 1946 until retirement until 1969. Anderson coached Milton football from 1929 until 1962.
Among the fine Unionite basketball players mentioned by Wileman was Johnnie Paul, a freshman during Wileman’s senior year of ’21-’22. Johnnie Paul was the grandson of Alexander Paul, who founded the Farmer’s Bank (now First Community Bank.) Johnnie’s father, John Paul, has a well-known road named for him. Johnnie Paul was the captain of the University of Wisconsin basketball team that played the very first game in the UW Fieldhouse in the early 1930s and became an assistant basketball coach at Milton College.
Due to the late school start, the first Unionite football team did not begin practice until October. The Unionites, comprised of many players who’d never even seen a football game before that fall, lost the three games played that season. The team’s first coach was “Fresh-Out-Of-College Handsome” Howell Randolph. That’s Mr. Wileman’s description. Howell Sheppard Randolph was a 1920 graduate of Milton College and taught at the new school for two years before earning a medical degree from John Hopkins University in Baltimore. In 1928 he moved to Phoenix, AZ and helped establish St. Luke’s Tuberculosis Sanitarium. When the facility became St. Luke’s Hospital, Dr. Randolph served as its first medical director.