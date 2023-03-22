MCR_230324_HISTORY1

The demolition of the 1920 portion of was built as Milton Union High School in 1920 took place during the summer of 1980 when the building was being used as a two-grade junior high school.

In 1920, the villages of Milton and Milton Junction came together to build Milton Union High School for students from the two villages and surrounding townships. The building served as a four-grade high school for 45 years until the current Milton High School opened in 1965. The building then served as a two-grade junior high until the old three-story, 1920 portion of the building was razed in 1980. A two-story school was built on the site which continues to serve as the school district’s two-grade middle school. In the past couple of years, the building was expanded substantially to the north.

Milton Union High School perhaps had more to do with the eventual unification of the villages of Milton and Milton Junction into one municipality in 1967 than did any other social factor. For the first time, students from each village, along with kids from the rural townships, were sharing the same classrooms, athletic fields, stage and lunchroom.

