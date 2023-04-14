1915 CIVIL WAR VETERANS
On Decoration Day in 1915 — the 50th anniversary of the end of the Civil War — some of Milton’s living Civil War veterans gathered for this photo taken in what is now North Goodrich Park. The men were members of Milton’s AD Hamilton Chapter of the Grand Army of the Republic. The veterans include, front row, left to right — Willis Peck Clarke, Emil Weiglief, Chauncey White, William Risdon, William Foss, George Lanphere, Unknown, George Rood and Samuel M. Bond. Second row — Johnny Babcock (with banner), A. R. Crandall, T. A. Saunders, Joe Davis, Henry Osborn, Unknown, Orson Garthwaite, Chauncey Osbourn and Sam Coon.

Much of Milton’s rich history of the community’s involvement in the Civil War can be found through the records of Milton’s Grand Army of the Republic (GAR) Post. Following the war, GAR Posts sprung up throughout the north as veteran’s support groups.

Milton’s post was organized on January 10, 1883 and named for Arthur D. Hamilton who enlisted into the Union Army on April 24, 1861. Hamilton attended Milton Academy (later renamed Milton College) and was among 10 local men who enlisted in the Wisconsin 2nd Infantry, which gained fame throughout the war as the Iron Brigade.