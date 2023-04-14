On Decoration Day in 1915 — the 50th anniversary of the end of the Civil War — some of Milton’s living Civil War veterans gathered for this photo taken in what is now North Goodrich Park. The men were members of Milton’s AD Hamilton Chapter of the Grand Army of the Republic. The veterans include, front row, left to right — Willis Peck Clarke, Emil Weiglief, Chauncey White, William Risdon, William Foss, George Lanphere, Unknown, George Rood and Samuel M. Bond. Second row — Johnny Babcock (with banner), A. R. Crandall, T. A. Saunders, Joe Davis, Henry Osborn, Unknown, Orson Garthwaite, Chauncey Osbourn and Sam Coon.
Much of Milton’s rich history of the community’s involvement in the Civil War can be found through the records of Milton’s Grand Army of the Republic (GAR) Post. Following the war, GAR Posts sprung up throughout the north as veteran’s support groups.
Milton’s post was organized on January 10, 1883 and named for Arthur D. Hamilton who enlisted into the Union Army on April 24, 1861. Hamilton attended Milton Academy (later renamed Milton College) and was among 10 local men who enlisted in the Wisconsin 2nd Infantry, which gained fame throughout the war as the Iron Brigade.
Hamilton was severely wounded during the Battle of Antietam on September 17, 1862 near Sharpsburg, MD. Hamilton was carried from the field by his Milton Academy comrade Samuel M. Bond. Hamilton died nine days later and was buried in a Keadysville, MD cemetery by Bond.
Hamilton was the first man from Milton to lose his life in the conflict.
The first financial record book of the post recorded the names of 28 men who paid dues during the month of January 1883. From time-to-time members were dropped or suspended but many reinstated after being current with dues.
There is on record a lease dated March 11, 1892 between the Milton Cemetery Association of the Township of Milton and the A.D. Hamilton Post for a circle 40 feet in diameter “situated at the east side of the late addition to the grounds of the cemetery,” for the life of the post.
On December 16, 1900, the Post endorsed a plan for a memorial hall instead of a cemetery monument. This probably occurred when the post began to meet in the GAR Hall on the second floor of a house on Madison Avenue, just west of the Seventh Day Baptist Church, across the street from North Goodrich Park.
Hosea W. Rood, a graduate of Milton College following the war who served in the Union Army and was part of Sherman’s March to the Sea through Georgia, wrote a report of a meeting at the Milton Post in which he attended in December 1918. Rood for many years was the custodian of the GAR headquarters in the state capital at Madison. Rood is credited with reorganizing and rebuilding the state’s Civil War collection following a 1904 fire in the capital that destroyed much of the collection.
Rood wrote a regular Grand Army Corner column in a weekly Madison newspaper. Of the 1918 meeting in Milton, Rood wrote:
“Having spent Christmas day in Milton I attended that evening the Grand Army Post meeting there. Of the 21 members, only five were present. The comrades are considerably scattered, some living at a distance, others far advanced in years and few were held at home for family gatherings. . . The meetings are held in a well-equipped hall that has been for many years the social and business center of the Grand Army and Relief Corps. When I reached the Post hall on Christmas night the comrades sat in a circle around a warm stove — campfire fashion — having a talk of old times in the service and afterward. When it was time to do so, Commander E. F. Wieglef called the order, and every detail of business received a careful parliamentary attention as if a hundred members were present.”
The last recorded meeting minutes were from May 1926. Memorial Day preparations were discussed.
The A.D. Hamilton Women’s Relief Corps No. 4 of the Milton Post was organized January 6, 1884 with 23 charter members. Two large memorial vases, one in the Milton cemetery and one in Milton Junction, belonged to the Corps and were placed in 1887 in memory of the “ ‘Unknown Dead’ of our soldier heroes of the Civil War.”
One of the last surviving charter members of the Relief Corps was Amanda Lee, wife of A.B. Lee who served the final three years of the war with the Massachusetts 54th, one of the first all-Black union brigades to see combat duty during the war. The brigade was made famous in recent years through the movie “Glory.”
Amanda Lee was born Amanda Johnson into slavery in Mississippi and made her way north to Wisconsin during the war. She died in the spring of 1935 at the age of 87.