Return of the wing
This drone photo of the Milton House Museum campus taken in 2016 shows the wing addition to the Milton House constructed in 2007.

From the time the Milton Historical Society secured the Milton House property following the 1948 collapse of the Goodrich Block, some within the organization promoted the distant dream of one day recreating the fallen wing as an addition to the 1844 stage coach inn-turned museum.

Long considered little more than a pipe dream, an addition built on the original footprint of the Goodrich Block became a reality 53 years after the Milton House opened for tours as a museum in 1954.

