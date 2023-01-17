James Fetherston was one of several proprietors of a grocery and general store that occupied Block 5 of the Goodrich Block for decades. Fetherston was born in Ireland and farmed in Johnstown and Harmony before becoming a storekeeper in the 1920s. This photo illustrates the narrow, linear nature of the block sections.
Joseph Charles Goodrich was one of two sons of Ezra Goodrich and the grandson for Milton's founding father, Joseph Goodrich. The younger Goodrich carried on his family's commitment to the community, serving on the village and school boards for several years. He operated a grocery store in Block 5 of the Milton House and for a while operated Stoors Lake Ice, including when he posed for this photo on his ice wagon outside the Goodrich House. He died at 63 in 1917, one year after his father passed.
The ground floor of the Goodrich Block of the Milton House was home for a variety of businesses from the 1850s through the 1940s, not all are easily identified. Some are noted in the Historic Overview section of the Milton House Historic Structure Report. The location of some businesses in the Goodrich Block can also be discerned through directory listings or printed advertisements of the time.
In addition to the mercantile store of Ezra Goodrich, the 1858 Map of Rock County lists S.P. Tainter’s store (business unknown) and a stove store as other uses in the block.
A stereoscope photograph taken in the 1870s shows Robert Williams’ general store in Block 3 and Green and Sons in Block 5. The photo also illustrates how the Goodrich Block served as an early foundation for businesses and commerce which grew and then emanated to the village square or other parts of the community.
Henry W. Green came to the area in 1840 and farmed for more than two decades in the northwest portion of Milton Township, living among the early pioneer settlers of the region. In 1868 he moved to the village and opened a boot and shoe store in the Block. Henry’s son, Paul Green was in the business with Henry until 1872. Henry Green passed away at age 72 in 1878, indicating the stereoscope photo was taken prior to his death. Paul Green, served as postmaster for 13 years and operated a books and stationary store and the post office in the same building he owned on the square. (In the area of the present-day Cove and Bank of Milton.) He purchased the stock of Dr. W.H. Borden, lumber dealer of Milton. Green operated a successful lumber business for many years and was one of the organizers of the Bank of Milton, serving as bank president in the early 1890s.
Robert Williams also became one of the village’s best-known merchants and, like Green, served as postmaster for a time -- most likely while doing business in the Goodrich Block, where the post office was located for many years prior to moving across the square. According to his obituary printed in the Milton Journal newspaper in 1906, Williams came to Milton in 1854 and soon entered into the mercantile trade. Whether he immediately opened his store in the Goodrich Block is unknown.