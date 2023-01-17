The ground floor of the Goodrich Block of the Milton House was home for a variety of businesses from the 1850s through the 1940s, not all are easily identified. Some are noted in the Historic Overview section of the Milton House Historic Structure Report. The location of some businesses in the Goodrich Block can also be discerned through directory listings or printed advertisements of the time.

In addition to the mercantile store of Ezra Goodrich, the 1858 Map of Rock County lists S.P. Tainter’s store (business unknown) and a stove store as other uses in the block.

