The November 10, 1966 front page of the Milton and Milton Junction Courier featured a large headline and story about the unification vote of the villages of Milton and Milton Junction. The page also contained a photo of the two village presidents standing in front of the former Milton Union High School. Milton Junction’s Lawrence Dickhoff is on the left and Milton’s Walt Sayre, on the right. The following spring, Dickoff won election as the first president of the unified village of Milton. Two years later, when Milton became a fourth-class city in 1969, Dickoff was elected the city’s first mayor. – Image courtesy of Milton Historical Society.

 Milton Historical Society

Once the Milton Union High School was constructed along Madison Avenue in 1920, there became a slow but steady cultural shift towards the way residents of Milton and Milton Junction viewed the concept of village unification. For the first time, students from Milton and Milton Junction attended school together in a building that heavily carried the term “Union” in its name.

Beginning in 1920, students from each village began sharing classrooms, stages and athletic fields – perhaps realizing they had more in common than old well-worn attitudes may have once suggested. These attitudes appear to have slowly bent toward village unification over the next four decades.