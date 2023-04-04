MCR_230407_HISTORY

When an 11-year-old Reynolds Greenman came to the Du Lac Prairie in 1851, his family found a hamlet of about 100 souls in the fledgling community of Milton surrounded by acres of lush, shimmering prairie grasses, abundant lakes and wetlands and ample waterfowl and game.

Lingering and listening as a child, Greenman recounted years later, he could “weave the day dreams of unending joy” and “catch the notes of nature’s harmonies in rapturous songs.”

