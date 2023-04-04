When an 11-year-old Reynolds Greenman came to the Du Lac Prairie in 1851, his family found a hamlet of about 100 souls in the fledgling community of Milton surrounded by acres of lush, shimmering prairie grasses, abundant lakes and wetlands and ample waterfowl and game.
Lingering and listening as a child, Greenman recounted years later, he could “weave the day dreams of unending joy” and “catch the notes of nature’s harmonies in rapturous songs.”
Greenman’s family was among the early settlers drawn to Joseph Goodrich’s vision of a new life on the fertile prairie of the newly minted state of Wisconsin. Greenman grew to adulthood in the new community, moving a mile to the west where he became one of the most notable and respected businessmen in the early development of Milton Junction.
Greenman prospered in the lumber business and constructed two of the earliest substantial buildings along Merchant’s Row. Greenman’s lumber complex lingered on the west side of Merchant’s Row through the 1960s. The impressive home he built at the southeast corner of the intersection of Merchant’s Row and Madison Avenue still stands as a private residence after serving for decades as the office for American Family Insurance.
Greenman passed away in 1912 at age 72. A couple of years before he died, Greenman was asked by the Milton Junction Fortnightly Club for some early reminiscences of the communities of Milton and Milton Junction. The Fortnightly Club was an early Junction service organization that advocated village improvements and literary endeavors, including the establishment of the community’s early libraries. In 1951 the club published the “History of Milton Junction.”
At an advanced age, Greenman provided the Fortnightly Club with a rich picture of the Du Lac Prairie as he found in 1851. This was a time when much of the countryside remained untilled and the waterways untouched. The Indianford Dam was not installed until 1853 and what is known as Lake Koshkonong was an expansive marshland. Rail service was still a year away from arriving in the community.
Yet Greenman notes the existence of two early Milton institutions that were at the core of the community through modern day. When Greenman’s family arrived in Milton, the Milton House sat across the square from the first Milton Academy building. The academy building became untenable in 1854 and the main hall was constructed in 1855 to serve Milton College through the school’s closure in 1982.
Here are Greenman’s reminiscences:
“In 1851, for the first time, I saw the fair prairie of Du Lac with its little lakes and bordering woodlands. From the south upon the town line road, across the open fields appeared the long-sought Milton. A nearer view disclosed upon a portion of the gravel block of Joseph Goodrich, in large, plain letters, ‘Milton House.’ For the information of the teamster, ‘mule keeping’ was painted on the barn, and the inquisitive and hungry traveler was assured by the genial ‘Uncle Joe’ with, ‘Stuff your shirt for a shilling.’
“Among the nearby buildings was a small, one-story wooden structure with an attic, which was in earlier days the Goodrich home, the stranger’s refuge, and a store with sundry goods and fixtures. Across the public square upon a gravel building of moderate dimensions ‘Milton Academy’ was painted in conspicuous letters. The village proper contained, perhaps, a hundred souls. In the adjoining country were the scattered homes of settlers, with vistas of the waving prairie grass and the surrounding groves of free oak openings.
“Not far away were little lakes: Storrs, Goodrich’s and Bowers, and lesser nameless waters bearing on their shimmering surfaces the water lilies, flags and reeds, wherein, aforetime, the waterfowl disported, unmolested, unafraid. Here were the haunts of we boys, the swimming hole in the summertime, the skater’s favorite resort when winter came. Here there was fishing and hunting in abundance for the youngster so inclined.
“Here in some retreat the meditative boy would linger in the summer days, listening to the drumming partridge or songful birds. Here he would weave the daydreams of unending joy. Fairy forms appeared around him, truant breezes kissed his ruddy cheeks. Looking upward he would trace the day-cloud in its flight, or in the farther heights would seek a star. Lingering and listening, he could catch the notes of nature’s harmonies in rapturous song.”