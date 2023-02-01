MCR_230203_HISTORY1

This photo of the Milton House cabin was taken in 2013 following a renovation project restoring and maintaining what is believed to be the oldest-standing building in Rock County. The cabin was constructed in 1837 about eight miles east of the Milton House. Joseph Goodrich brought to its current location.

The most unique and popular attraction of any tour of the Milton House Museum is when guides lead visitors through the tunnel that links the cellar of the inn’s hexagon structure to the cabin located about 50 feet behind the inn.

It is that very tunnel that Ezra Goodrich made a point to tell his nieces – the children of Ezra’s sister, Jane – that the Goodrich family used the secret underground cellar and passageway to hide freedom seekers escaping enslavement in the south.



This photo taken by former Milton House docent Kaitlyn Conger in 2018 highlights the moodiness of the museum's tunnel. Those who tour the Milton House walk the 45-foot tunnel between the cellar of the hexagon inn and the cabin located behind the building. The tunnel was dug and braced during a 1950s restoration. The original tunnel was of dirt walls and floor and at the most about four feet in height.

