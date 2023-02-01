The most unique and popular attraction of any tour of the Milton House Museum is when guides lead visitors through the tunnel that links the cellar of the inn’s hexagon structure to the cabin located about 50 feet behind the inn.
It is that very tunnel that Ezra Goodrich made a point to tell his nieces – the children of Ezra’s sister, Jane – that the Goodrich family used the secret underground cellar and passageway to hide freedom seekers escaping enslavement in the south.
Sometime after the hexagon was completed in 1844, Joseph Goodrich, Ezra’s father, dug a tunnel from the cellar of the inn to the cabin. It’s speculated that after the Fugitive Slave Act became federal law in 1850 – commanding all citizens to help capture fugitive slaves or be subject to fines or imprisonment – Goodrich constructed the tunnel to conceal his illegal Underground Railroad activity. Several oral histories point to the tunnel being used to move fugitives from the cabin and into the basement. Ezra Goodrich on several occasions later in his life told of the tunnel being used to hide freedom seekers.
The cabin is perhaps the oldest-standing structure in Rock County. It was built several miles east of the Milton House in 1837 in what would become Lima Township. By 1839, the cabin had been abandoned and Goodrich moved the structure to its current location to be used for extra room while Goodrich constructed his inn and place of more permanent family residencies in the second-story of the Goodrich Block.
The original configuration of the tunnel is unknown. Through the time the Historical Society took over the property in 1948 witnesses have said the tunnel was of dirt walls and floor and ranged from about 3.5-4.5 feet in height, necessitating normal-sized adults to stoop or crawl through the enclosure.
The tunnel was dug, braced and lit to its current configuration of about six feet in height in the early 1950s. Stairs were also added in the cabin to accommodate access to the cabin for tours through the tunnel. The current trap door in the cabin is about six feet in length and four feet wide in order to provide ascending access to the stairs and tunnel. Little work has been done to the tunnel and stairs since the early 1950s renovation.
It is speculated that the original trap door in the cabin may have been about three feet square and one would have to have dropped virtually straight down into the tunnel from the cabin floor.
Adding to the lore of the cabin and tunnel are stories of informal “tours” through the tunnel during the 1920s and 1930s. These “tours” would have been occurring long before the Historical Society took over the property and the building was still being used as a boarding house and tenement. Often, colorful stories about the tunnel and basement accompanied these “tours.” None of these stories had any basis in fact, beyond the assertion the tunnel and basement were used by the Goodriches to hide and care for freedom seekers.
One such “tour” was described by Bess Cross Stewart during a 2016 oral history interview with the Milton Historical Society. Stewart said that in about 1936 – though she was not clear on the exact year – she and her father drove to the Milton House from Fort Atkinson on a Sunday afternoon. For a nickel, a boy Stewart guessed to be about 13 years old offered to show Stewart and her father the tunnel.
Stewart said they entered the cabin, which she said appeared to be used for storage, and the boy opened a trap door in the floor. The three dropped down into the tunnel with its dirt walls and floor, the boy leading the way with a kerosene lantern. Stewart was about eight years old at the time and said she was able to walk the length of the tunnel standing straight up. The boy and her father, she said, had to stoop or bend to make it through the tunnel. Toward the end of the tunnel, as it came to the hexagon’s basement, the boy located what appeared to be a human skull and claimed it to be “the skull of a slave who didn’t make it freedom.”
Other non-fact-based stories being told about the property included the placement of wreaths and even tombstones in the basement, purportedly there to mark the number of fugitive slaves who died and were buried there during the cholera epidemic of the 1850s. The existence of these rumors and tall tales are substantiated in an oral history interview given by Jerry Coalwell to the Historical Society in 1986. Coalwell lived in the Goodrich Block in 1936. Coalwell stated that he was hired to help install a heating unit in the basement of hexagon – work that necessitated digging several feet into the dirt floor of the basement. Coalwell acknowledged the existence of the basement grave rumors but made a point in the interview to say that he and others found no evidence of human remains in their digging.
“I had to dig through what they alleged (were graves),” Coalwell said. “And I found out later that there was no graves down there, it was just somebody’s idea but I had to dig through there to get the fresh air duct through there. And in digging through there I found a piece of a skull. I didn’t find any other bones . . . Then later on I found out it was just a gimmick somebody had put there to make a good story out of.”
It’s difficult to pinpoint the origin of these rumors, urban myths and out-right fabrications. Lois Goodrich, the granddaughter of Ezra, was the owner of the property at the time and no doubt would have known of these tales. Some speculate the stories may have been concocted by William Jasper Davis, known as a self-promoter and was the last to operate the property as an inn in the mid-1890s. Davis married Anna Salina Goodrich, the daughter of Ezra. She died in 1912. William Jasper spent time in Colorado and California but had returned to Wisconsin. A widower, it is believed he may have rented living quarters from Lois Goodrich in the Goodrich House for a time until he moved to California where his son resided. William Jasper Davis died in Riverside, California in 1935.
Regardless of the local myth and tales surrounding the tunnel during the 1920s and 1930s, the 45-foot subterranean passage is without a doubt the most unique and popular highlight of the museum tour. It is a true representation of the secretive plight of fugitive slaves seeking freedom. The tunnel ensures the Milton House the unique distinction of having a true underground experience among documented National Network to Freedom Underground Railroad sites.