Dr. Milton Davis was the fourth person to receive the Pillar of Milton Award at Milton College in 1950, but his contributions to the college and village of Milton lasted through his death in 1967as one of the best-known and beloved physicians in the community through the heart of the 1900s.
Furthermore, the legacy and heritage of Dr. Davis in Milton can be traced to two separate connections with the Goodrich family, which came to the area in 1838.
When Dr. Davis passed, his obituary on the front page of the Milton Courier’s July 20, 1967 issue began “Dr. Milton Davis, 64, Milton’s widely loved family doctor and civic leader for the past 35 years, died unexpectedly at his home Wednesday morning as he was preparing to leave for another full day at the office.”
A third-generation physician, Milton Daland Davis was born in West Edmeston, New York, the son of Dr. Arnold and Carrie Davis. Milton Davis’ grandfather was Dr. Arnold Davis, who migrated from Walworth to Farina, IL in 1864. William Anson Goodrich, the younger brother of Joseph Goodrich, is credited with founding the Farina Seventh Day
Baptist Church and the community of Farina in the 1860s.
Milton Davis enrolled in Milton College, graduating in 1924. He continued studies at the University of Wisconsin, where in 1928 he published a thesis titled “A Sanitary Survey of Milton Village.” In the study, Davis analyzed the health properties of the village, including water, sewage and refuse collection.
In 1926, Davis married Jessie Post, the daughter of Ezra Goodrich. Ezra’s father was Joseph Goodrich, the founder of the community of Milton. Jessie Davis was a registered nurse in Chicago while Milton Davis worked toward his Doctor of Medicine degree at Northwestern University.
Upon graduating from Northwestern in 1931, the Davises returned to Milton where Dr. Davis entered medical practice in partnership with Dr. George Crosley in 1932. During World War II, Dr. Davis served as a captain in the Army Medical Corps from 1942 to 1945, serving in both the United States and in the South Pacific.
He returned to Milton following the war and entered partnership with Dr. H. Laurence Burdick in an office on College Street. The Davis-Burdick practice became one of the most well-known and vital health institutions in the village.
The community service of Dr. Davis had equal breadth to his medical practice. Davis served as president of the Milton College Board of Trustees, the Milton College Alumni Association, the Milton Historical Society, the Milton Seventh Day Baptist Church and the Milton Kiwanis Club. Professionally he served as president of the Rock County Medical Society, the Mercy Hospital medical staff and the Edgerton Memorial Hospital staff.
His 1950 recognition as a Pillar of Milton read: “The Alumni Association of Milton College takes pride in honoring with this citation Milton Daland Davis on this, the 26th anniversary of his graduation, as one who has made an outstanding contribution to his Alma Mater; whose spirit of generosity, wide acquaintance and respect among Milton Alumni, many years activity as Alumni Secretary, member of the Board of Trustees and director of the Student Health Service bear evidence of his loyalty to and support of his college. In token of our regard, we hereby declare Milton Daland Davis to be a Pillar of Milton.”