Dr. Milton Davis was just the fourth person to receive the Pillar of Milton award at Milton College in 1950, but his contributions to the college and Village of Milton lasted through the time of his death in 1967 as one of the best-known and beloved physicians in the community through the heart of the 1900s.

Furthermore, the legacy and heritage of Dr. Davis in Milton can be traced to two separate connections with the Goodrich family, which came to the area in 1838.

