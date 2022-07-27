This photo taken in 1885 shows the Milton House complex remained the center for commerce in Milton 18 years following the death of Joseph Goodrich. The left side of the photo shows the carriages of area farmers lined up to sell their milk at the Goodrich creamery. Along the business block of the Milton House can be seen merchants and customers outside of the block’s businesses.
This is one of the only known photos of the first Milton Academy building. Built in 1844 by Joseph Goodrich from poured grout, the building was located across what is now North Goodrich Park from the Milton House. By 1854 this building became untenable and was replaced a year later with the opening of Main Hall.
This is a rare photo of Milton’s original rail depot looking east from what is now Parkview Drive. The first train was pulled into Milton from Milwaukee in 1852. For at least two years, Milton was the west end of the Milwaukee Mississippi line. To resume travel to points farther west, passengers had to take stagecoaches out of Milton.
Submitted Photo
Submitted Photo
The storied history of the village of Milton begins with the decision by Joseph Goodrich to homestead on the Du Lac Prairie from his native state of New York in 1838. Goodrich staked his claim at the crossing of two militia trails still worn from the Blackhawk War six years prior. It was at this crossing where Goodrich built his Milton House inn, a decision that not only resulted in the construction of what still stands as Rock County’s only National Historic Landmark, but also spawned two villages that eventually grew into one city and a small liberal arts college that fed the minds and hearts of people all over Southern Wisconsin for more than 135 years.
Goodrich’s early inn and family dwelling consisted of two wood frame buildings and a log cabin that was constructed in 1837 about eight miles to the east and moved to its current location. While planning construction of a more permanent inn and home, Goodrich was busily platting a town. He designated land he had secured for a park and square. He gifted other land for a church for the Seventh Day Baptists whose growing congregation had been meeting for services in the Goodrich home. He also dedicated land for a cemetery and school.
Goodrich decided to construct his inn and apartment/business block with readily-available materials indigenous to the area. He settled on the unique idea of constructing buildings from poured grout, made from the sand and limestone prevalent in the area. Another unique architectural feature of Goodrich’s creation was his decision to make the inn portion of the building a hexagon with a long wing extending off the south side of the inn. One section of the five-block business wing survived a 1948 collapse but the hexagon inn remains the oldest poured cement building in the United States.
While operating his temperance inn, Goodrich worked through the Milton Seventh Day Baptist church to promote political participation in the cause of abolitionism. While publicly advocating on the issue of abolitionism, Goodrich also acted discreetly in supporting radical abolitionists and sheltering freedom seekers at the Milton House.
The hexagon inn was completed in 1845 and with the 1849 construction of the Goodrich Block, the fledgling village had a center of commerce and activity. Milton’s first post office was in the complex, which was soon attracting dozens of stage coaches per day.
It was from this complex that the community began growing to the west. Goodrich utilized the business block of the Milton House as a precursor of a modern day strip mall and business incubator. Proprietors operated businesses on the ground floor of the wing and could live in the second-story apartment. Established businesses often moved across the park to what would become a busy business district.
Academy shaped the course of the village
Understanding the importance of and need for higher education in his new community, Goodrich founded the Du Lac Academy in 1844, a decision that intertwined the village with what became Milton College for the next 138 years of the school’s existence.
The academy building was built near the northwest corner of the public square across what is now North Goodrich Park from the Milton House. Constructed before the Milton House and when there were just four dwellings in the village, the academy building was the first structure Goodrich built using poured grout, costing about $300. Goodrich managed the school and bore its expenses during its first years. The academy opened as a select school in December, 1844, the Rev Bethuae C. Church as its first teacher. Tuition was three dollars per 11-week term, of which there were three a year. Board with private families was a dollar per week. There were 67 students, 40 men and 27 women.
The success of the academy proved its worth to the community. In the winter of 1847-48 a group of citizens combined to secure a charter, placing it under the control of a board of trustees. It was named The Du Lac Academy, a name that was never popular nor used beyond securing of the charter.
Beginning with the fall term of 1851, Ambrose Coats Spicer headed the school for seven years. Spicer was active in abolitionist activities before joining the James Lane Kansas abolitionist expedition in 1858 and then serving as an honor guard at the Lincoln inauguration two years later. Spicer cultivated local support for the academy and in 1854 a new charter was obtained from the state legislature named Milton Academy.
The old grout building became untenable, and classes were held in private residences until the fall of 1855 with the completion atop the village hill of the brick building that still stands as Main Hall.
Rail spurred village growth
Early on during the planning process of his new community, Joseph Goodrich understood the impact modern transportation could have on growth and prosperity. Modern transportation in 1849 in Wisconsin meant the railroad.
Statehood was but a year old when grading for a rail line heading west out of Milwaukee began and soon was in need of funding. Goodrich attended a meeting of shareholders of the Milwaukee and Mississippi Railroad and voiced his willingness to mortgage his property to invest in the rail line. He challenged others in communities between Milwaukee and the Rock River to do the same. Goodrich invested $3,000 in the rail line and others followed suit. Soon tracks were being laid from Waukesha to Palmyra to Whitewater, to Milton, Edgerton and eventually reaching Prairie du Chien.
The first train was pulled through Milton in 1852 on the new Milwaukee-Mississippi line and Goodrich gifted land for the right away and depot. The rail did much to open up the country and spur growth in Milton, which soon saw as many as thirty passenger trains per day roll through one of southern Wisconsin’s major rail hubs. Area farmers had a modern-day transportation outlet to get crops and livestock to market.