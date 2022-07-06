A well-known phrase that dates back to a Greek proverb penned in 445 B.C. declares, “Only the good die young.” I recently came up with a new twist: “Not all good people die young; some are very, very old when they finally die.”
An excellent case in point is Father James Joseph McEnery, who died on May 5th in Madison, about seven weeks shy of turning 96. “Fr. Jim” served as the pastor of Milton’s Saint Mary Catholic Church from 1968 until his retirement in June of 1999.
After leaving Milton, he served in a number of parishes during his retirement, mainly in Florida. This past May marked his 69th anniversary as a priest.
Non-Catholics as well as Catholics held Fr. Jim in high regard.
Rev. Herbert Saunders served two churches in Milton for many years: the Seventh Day Baptist Church and the First Congregational United Church of Christ. Retired and now living in Georgia, he was saddened to learn of Fr. Jim’s passing. At one time, both men were members of Milton’s Clergy Council.
“We met once a month in the homes of the various clergymen,” Pastor Herb stated. He reported that Fr. Jim’s living quarters at the church was filled with interesting antiques. It also housed a lot of souvenirs from his many trips, especially those to Rome.
“They were scattered all over the place. On his desk, on his coffee table, and elsewhere,” Pastor Herb commented.
“Fr. Jim had a terrific sense of humor,” he added.
One longtime parishioner remarked that the beloved priest had a steel-trap mind, especially when it came to remembering people’s faces and names.
“He had a mind that everybody could only wish to have,” she said.
Fr. Jim always wore a black eyepatch. When he was six years old, he came down with a form of spinal meningitis that left him blind in his right eye. He also suffered a partial hearing loss. Neither affliction dampened his sharp wit or his propensity for humor.
He wrote his own obituary, which began with, “Guess who died! Fr. Jim McEnery. Finally.” At the end of the obit, he explained that asterisk: “That’s ‘finally’ in the more earthly sense. Fr. Jim didn’t believe in reincarnation; he didn’t last time either.”
He also shared his mother’s reaction to his priestly plans: “Good Catholic that she was, she had just one word that expressed her heartfelt feelings: ‘You?’”
In his obituary, he wrote about how he would be remembered.
“He will be fondly remembered for a little while and then completely forgotten, because let’s face it folks, there’s nothing deader than a dead priest. At least here on earth. Bishops tend to be remembered a little bit longer.”
To celebrate his 65 years of priesthood, Fr. Jim celebrated mass with Pope Francis in Rome in 2018. Over the years, he also met Pope Pius XII and John Paul II.
This well-respected priest had two last wishes regarding his funeral. First off, he wanted everyone to wear white as a sign of celebration, not mourning. He also stipulated, “Make darn sure that the funeral director has the patch on the correct eye.”
Enjoy a well deserved rest, Father Jim.