25 years ago
The familiar sound of school bells might be heard at Harmony School next fall as the School District of Milton plans to reopen the 40-year-old building for kindergarten classes for the 1998-99 school year.
Increased population pressure on Milton’s three operating elementary schools has forced school district administrators to consider reopening Harmony School for five sections of kindergarten, schools superintendent Jon Platts told the school board. The district has not used the four-room school since Northside Intermediate School opened in 1993. Built in 1958, the school for many years was one of three rural schools operated by the district that housed first-through eighth grades.
In other headlines from March 1998:
Milton City Clerk Doris Viney retired from the city last week. Viney had been employed with the city since 1968 and became clerk-treasurer in 1974. Viney greeted well-wishers at an open house in the city council chambers last Friday.
Following a public hearing, the Milton City Council agreed with four property owners along East High Street on the lack of merit of a resolution that would have called for a special assessments for water and sewer in the area. The council unanimously disapproved the special assessments after realizing that the improvements lie within a tax increment district. The assessments were made over the past year as a result of New England Extrusions (NEX) locating along the east side of High Street. City Administrator Larry Delo told the council that assessing the properties along the path to NEX would mean the taxing district would have to be amended and would essentially mean the property owners would be charged twice for the same improvements.
35 years ago
March 1988 – The Milton Historical Society’s Pioneer Dinner marked the community’s 149th birthday with reminisces from Don Drew on old railroads.
The Milton High School girls’ basketball team lost in the opening sectional game to Watertown, finishing the season with a 19-4 record. Maureen Campion and Michelle Phillips were named co-players of the year.
Word came from the state that construction of the new bridge at Newville will take place during the winter months of 1990-91.
A new chapel bell for Main Hall on the former Milton College campus was donated to the Milton College Preservation Society by Richard and Lucille Persson.
50 years ago
March 1973 – A primary election for the School District of Milton Board of Education pared the list of candidates from 12 to six. Those surviving the large-field primary included Gordon Wenham, Donna Astin, Shirley Kildow, Jerry Kelly, Bob Roush and Frank Bua.
Mike Flaherty and Robin FitzRandolph were honored as the high school’s Students of the Month.
Dr. Edward Sarno was named new executive vice president of Milton College by President Kenneth Smith. Sarno came to Milton College from Ohio where he had been associate dean of the regional campus system of Ohio University in Athens.
Ray Howard joined the Bank of Milton as assistant cashier.
Burglars took approximately $200 cash from a walk-in safe at Milton High School. Considerable damage was incurred during the break-in.
The Milton College baseball team preview article forecast another winning season for the team. Former Milton High School standouts Jerry Turner and freshman Roger Reed were expected to be key contributors. Turner was the team’s top returning hitter with a .292 average the previous season and was named co-captain of the squad.
75 years ago
March 1948 – Presidential candidate Harold Stassen spoke at the Milton bandstand as part of his campaign tour. Milton’s Ernest Shellestad was instrumental in arranging Stassen’s visit.
A county surveyor was completing work on surveying portions of Milton Junction for the purpose of a proposed incorporation into a village.
Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Conroy reopened the Triangle Store in Milton Junction (now Fredrick’s Supper Club) as new owners.
Milton College won the Badger State Conference championship with a 43-42 win over Platteville. Dick Conley made the winning shot with 10 seconds remaining in the game.
Adults and children attending a nearby community auction armed themselves with brooms, shovels, and portable water tanks in an effort to extinguish a grass fire in the fields behind George Hudson’s greenhouse along the Milwaukee Railroad south of Elm Street in Milton Junction.
90 years ago
March 1933 –Watches, fountain pens and pencil sets stolen from H.H. Buhrow jewelry store in Milton were found in a Rockford, IL apartment formerly leased by an inmate in the Waupun state prison. The inmate had been sent to Waupun after being convicted of other charges in Lancaster. The inmate denied any knowledge of the missing Milton loot.
Pat Freeman, a former worker at Hampel’s Bakery, announced plans to open his own Blue Ribbon Bakery at the vacated Hampel’s site.
One of the largest funerals held in the Milton area was held for Mr. Wesley Winch of Milton Junction. The 80-year-old Winch died in his farm office while working on papers. His family settled in the area as a result of his father, Jerimiah, serving as a bodyguard for General Winfield Scott during the Blackhawk War. In addition to farming, Winch was involved in real estate and the auction business.
Banks in town reopened after nearly two weeks in the wake of a federally proposed “banking holiday” ordered by President Franklin Roosevelt. The banks were “like beehives” on Wednesday when they reopened.
Unemployed heads of families in Milton were eligible for free-of-charge garden plots to raise vegetables for the coming season. The project was sponsored by the Milton Civic Club.