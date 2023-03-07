MCR_230310_HISTORY

Early in the history of the village of Milton, it was a common occurrence for the downtown and park area to flood in the springtime. The final straw came in 1938 when extensive floor paralyzed the village for a number of weeks. After things dried out, a large gathering of village citizens demanded action. By the following spring, storm sewers were installed throughout the village.

25 years ago

The familiar sound of school bells might be heard at Harmony School next fall as the School District of Milton plans to reopen the 40-year-old building for kindergarten classes for the 1998-99 school year.

