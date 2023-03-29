Vintage newspaper headlines and stories offer a glimpse of the past in more ways than one.
News items studied from papers of yore illustrate important issues of the day – some long settled, others ongoing. News of the day can also shed light on environmental issues of the time, unique ways crimes were committed, and the everyday dangers of travel.
What follows here are several news items taken from Milton newspapers dating from 1880 to 1913. The items include stories about a suffragette debate; a wolf hunt; a string of burglaries; a college prank; and a man’s unfortunate entanglement with a passenger train.
The stories also represent a faded style of writing and reporting that mirrored the time. Especially of note is the editorial comment embedded in the news story of the college prank. It would appear the matter upset the newspaper’s editors far more than some of the other issues of the day, including the women’s right to vote (labeled a “privilege” in the story), an important school vote, and rail safety.
Here are just a smattering of notable news of the day:
March 25, 1909, Weekly Telephone
Headline: Suffragettes to debate
The Women’s Christian Temperance Union met last Tuesday afternoon in the home of Mrs. E.D. Coon.
The program consisted of a debate on equal suffrage, Mrs. Lumm speaking on behalf of the movement and Mrs. A.S. Maxson in opposition to it. Both women had given the subject thoughtful consideration as shown by the way in which they handled the subject, and the debate proved to be an excellent one, both sides presenting matters worthy of careful consideration.
It was agreed by both that women, especially tax-paying women, should have a vote in all matters pertaining to home, school and their immediate surroundings.
In this connection attention was called to the fact that at the coming spring elections, women have the privilege of voting for county and state superintendents of schools, and the women were urged to fulfill their duty in this matter.
March 13 1884, Weekly Telephone
Headline: Wolf Hunt
It is proposed to have a grand hunt Friday and clean out the wolves that infest the woods just north of Mount Zion (located at what is today the intersection of County Highway A and Milton-Shopiere Road in the town of Harmony.) It is thought two or three hundred men will turn out. Milton’s delegation will meet at F.S. Standard’s shop.
September 15, 1880 Weekly Telephone
Headline: Bold Burglars
They made a raid on Milton last Sunday night and secured some plunder. The residences of several of our citizens were visited by burglars, who met with varied success in going the rounds.
The Milton House was visited and Mr. Jackson’s pocketbook taken, but the loss was not very heavy as it contained only about four dollars. His watch was found lying on the floor, where the thief had either thrown it or accidently dropped it, perhaps not wanting to take for some reason best known to himself.
F.C. Perry’s residence was also favored with a visit and the gentleman relieved about thirty dollars in cash.
O.A. Friddell was a loser by these prowlers to the extent of about twenty dollars, which was taken from his pants pocket in the bedroom where he was sleeping. An entrance was affected by climbing through a shed window and then turning the key to the house door with a pair of nippers. A cloth was found in the bedroom which had evidently been saturated with chloroform, which explains how it was that no one was awakened. Partly burned matches were found on the floor, which the villains had lighted to see where to go.
There is no clue to the burglars. It is well to be on your guard when such villains are about.
May 12, 1880 Weekly Telephone
Headline: College Pranks
A stick was placed across the handle of the doors at the front entrance of the college’s Main Hall last Saturday evening by some young scamps, and thus the people who attended Clark’s entertainment were detained for some time before the door was opened. The hoodlum element should be taught a lesson that will cause them to cease playing such tricks.
The hoodlums were up to more of the deviltry Monday night. Two chairs left standing on the lawn in front of Superintendent Whitford’s residence were smashed by these low lived, contemptible beings who call themselves members of a human family.
Again we ask, can’t something be done to protect the property of our citizens? Such acts are a disgrace to the community.
April 6, 1911, Journal-Telephone
Headline: Big Vote Cast at Town Meeting
For several years such intense interest in political affairs of the town has not been seen as was manifest at Tuesday’s election. The question of surrendering the certificate of the Joint High School District, which has been in operation less than a year, brought out a full vote from both county and town, and by a majority of 70 in the town and 180 in Milton Village the organization will stand as it is. (Note: This was an agreement to allow rural school students to attend high school in Milton.)
September 18, 1913 Journal-Telephone
Headline: Man Ground to Pieces
The remains of a man were found scattered along the St. Paul tracks between Milton and Lima last Friday by farmers of that neighborhood, which were identified as those of John Martin, a laborer who had been employed on the state road. He was known to have been intoxicated the day before and evidently was struck by the evening passenger train.