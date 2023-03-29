MCR_230331_HISTORY

This photo of the Village of Milton Rail Yard in 1910 illustrates the intensity of rail traffic that passed through Milton from the 1850s through the 1940s. Traffic tailed off following World War II, leading to the rail depot being abandoned in 1958 and being deeded to Milton College. This photo, looking east, was taken from an elevated position of the Ellery Burdick Photo Gallery, formerly located near the intersection of Parkview Drive and Madison Avenue.

Vintage newspaper headlines and stories offer a glimpse of the past in more ways than one.

News items studied from papers of yore illustrate important issues of the day – some long settled, others ongoing. News of the day can also shed light on environmental issues of the time, unique ways crimes were committed, and the everyday dangers of travel.

