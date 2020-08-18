At about midnight on Tuesday, I received an email titled “Good Samaritan article.”
I thought we had found him. We have not.
A reader was asking for a follow-up and I’ve got nothing.
I don’t know who helped Ralph and Jackie Crudup when they were on their way to Wisconsin Dells and their car broke down in the late 1970s.
When I am looking for something that happened years ago, even when I don’t quite know what I’m looking for, I turn to the bound volumes of the Milton Courier. I haven’t done that yet.
I also thought of speaking directly to some of Milton’s most senior residents. Often you can tell if someone’s family lived in a community for a while because there’s a street with their last name. I just realized, however, there’s no Goodrich Street. You can tell someone’s family lived in the community awhile during a time there were street signs and a street needed a name.
Agnew, Ansley, Arthur, Babcock, Burdick, Buten, Butler, Capman, Crandall, Davis, Dickhoff, Dix, Dunn, Manogue, Ivanhoe, Lamar, Lukas, McEwan, Jacobs, Jones, Goodger, Henke, Hulstatt, Dannenberg, Paul, Klug, Maverick, McNichols, Nelson, Trescher, Vogel, Vickerman, Romar, Rogers, Russell, Wallace.
I know I missed some. If you have an interesting story to share about how your name became a street name, let us know, especially if your name is Tigger or Sunset or Blue Devil.
I found a list of street names here: https://geographic.org/streetview/usa/wi/rock/milton.html
But I digress. That is what happens every time I start digging into history. I lose myself for a while.
How do we find someone without a name?
We start with what we think we know about Milton’s Good Samaritan.
He was a white man, married with maybe three older children (a boy with tattoos and two girls) in the late-1970s. He drove a pickup truck. He lived in Milton. His wife worked nights. The man was known for helping people.
Help us find out who he was.
