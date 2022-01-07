New Year’s Eve is one of the world’s most celebrated holidays. The earliest recorded celebration happened around the year 2000 BC in Mesopotamia. It took place in mid-March during the vernal equinox, which was considered the start of the new year, according to the ancient, lunar-cycle Roman calendar.
Unlike today, the New Year celebration was an 11-day festival, when people observed the religious victory of the sky god, Marduk, who defeated the sea goddess, Tiamat. Also during this time, residents would crown a new king or keep the current one.
The astronomer Sosignes convinced Julius Caesar to follow the solar year. Thus, from 46 BC on, the new year began in January. That was done, in part, to honor the Roman god, Janus—the god of beginnings, transitions, gates, time, etc.
Janus was also the god of endings. He had two faces, allowing him to look back at the past and forward to the future, both at the same time.
New Year’s Eve traditions vary from country to country. In Spain, celebrants eat 12 grapes, one at each stroke of the clock, for good luck. In Denmark, people throw old plates and glasses against the doors of family and friends to banish bad spirits. In Brazil and other Central and South America countries, people wear special underwear for luck. Red brings love, while yellow is thought to bring money in the new year.
While growing up on Milton’s Plumb Street, New Year’s Eve was an exciting time. Our normal bedtime was tossed out the window. If my siblings and I stayed awake long enough, we could run outside at midnight and bang on pots and pans with a wooden spoon to our heart’s content. We could also yell at the top of our lungs and not get scolded.
Years ago, my father shared the following New Year’s Eve story. I suspect I was too young to remember this episode.
Our longtime, across-the-street neighbors were Mabel and Jerome (“Jerry”) von Falkenstein. They had three children: Mary Lou, Barry and Jerry Lee. Mary Lou was older than I was, so I hung out with Barry. Jerry Lee became one of my brother’s best friends.
Just before midnight one year, Dad and the elder Jerry arranged to meet outside. That wasn’t unusual, of course. However, both of them were toting shotguns. When midnight arrived, they pointed their guns upward and pulled their triggers, simultaneously wounding the moon. Thankfully, it lived.
As quickly as you could shout “Happy New Year!” Leland Todd, the village constable, was on the scene. Since he lived just up the street, he no doubt arrived on foot.
I don’t think “Pop” or Jerry were arrested or even fined. I assume, however, that was their last “celebration by gunpowder.”
I’m thankful those two men taught me a valuable lesson: Never do anything illegal when law enforcement officers are within spitting distance.