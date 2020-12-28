As we draw near the end of 2020 (thank goodness), I would like to reflect on a few things the City of Milton was able to accomplish despite the challenges we all faced this year.
Obviously, the pandemic changed many things for all of us. However, one thing that did not change was the city’s ability to offer the excellent services the community members have come to expect. We again saw unprecedented growth in our community. We were able to continue to improve and preserve our existing infrastructure. And we responded to the challenges presented by the pandemic to many of our residents and business owners to the best of our ability. We came together as a community to support those in need and stay safe during these uncertain times.
Here are just a few statistics from 2020 that help frame how the year progressed:
• Improved 4.1 miles (about 12.5%) of our streets within the city.
• Realized over $27,570,000 in new growth in our community.
• We were the second fastest growing community in Rock County (only slightly edged out by Evansville).
• Approved 11 new development projects in the City (DiMax, Freedom Graphics, Dairy Queen, Clasen Quality Chocolates, Freedom Graphics, Catch the Wave Swim Club, B&J Storage, Carl’s Place, 24/7 Storage, Chicagoland Roofers, and TLC Restorations).
• Welcomed 10 new businesses to the city (Imagine That Store, Amanda Miller Baking, Sharla’s Coffee Spot, DiMax Office Solutions, Inc., Repower Small Engine Repair, Nu Spot, LLC, Farmhouse Finds, Urban Unlimited Ventures, JP Resale Shop, Attention to Detailing).
• Passed a budget for 2021 that had a tax reduction of nearly 2%.
• We will collect less taxes in 2021 than we did in 2020.
• Were named “King of the Rock” for having the highest self-response rate for the 2020 Census.
• Successfully held 4 elections.
• Made tremendous strides in strengthening and stabilizing our Joint Fire Department.
• Completed the first strategic plan for the City of Milton in 13 years.
In addition to these tangible activities, there were several other actions taken by the City of Milton and common council that helped lessen the financial strain caused by the pandemic. These include, but are not limited to:
• Placed a moratorium on late fees associated with unpaid or delinquent utility bills.
• Waived late fees for certain licenses and permit requirements.
• Delayed the collection of 2019 property tax payments.
• Reduced the fees associated with restaurant and bar alcohol licenses to help counteract lost revenue.
• Assisted developers in revising their agreements to mitigate obligations strained by the pandemic.
Although 2020 was a year unlike any other, the City of Milton maintained its commitment to its community members, while keeping the safety and health of its citizens and employees as its top priority. We are all in this together, and the city remains vigilant in doing all we can to ensure life can return to “normal” sooner rather than later.
Although the year isn’t over yet, 2021 holds a great deal of optimism for the city, its community members, our businesses, and our employees. We all hope for brighter days ahead and wish everyone a warm, safe and memorable holiday season.
