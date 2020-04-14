Stay home if sick.
• Avoid shopping if you are sick or have symptoms of COVID-19, which include a fever, cough, or shortness of breath.
Order online or use curbside pickup.
• Order food and other items online for home delivery or curbside pickup (if possible).
• Only visit the grocery store, or other stores selling household essentials, in person when you absolutely need to. This will limit your potential exposure to others and the virus that causes COVID-19.
Protect yourself while shopping.
• Stay at least 6 feet away from others while shopping and in lines.
• Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face covering when you have to go out in public.
• When you do have to visit in person, go during hours when fewer people will be there (for example, early morning or late night).
• If you are at higher risk for severe illness, find out if the store has special hours for people at higher risk. If they do, try to shop during those hours. People at higher risk for severe illness include adults 65 or older and people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions.
• Disinfect the shopping cart, use disinfecting wipes if available.
• Do not touch your eyes, nose, or mouth.
• If possible, use touchless payment (pay without touching money, a card, or a keypad). If you must handle money, a card, or use a keypad, use hand sanitizer right after paying.
Use hand sanitizer when you leave the store. Wash your hands when you get home.
• After leaving the store, use hand sanitizer. When you get home, wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
• At home, follow food safety guidelines: clean, separate, cook, chillexternal icon. There is no evidence that food or food packaging has been linked to getting sick from COVID-19.
Source: "Best Practices for Retail Food Stores, Restaurants, and Food Pick-Up/Delivery Services During the COVID-19 Pandemic" (fda.gov)
