I have developed a fear of hats dropping.
And hats keep dropping. That’s a problem because I keep tearing up at the drop of a hat.
I suspect some of these tears come from events that did not happen and emotions I was able to avoid.
Ever since my oldest was in third grade, I have become incapable of not getting emotional at graduations. Probably it was even before that. We think the last days and first days of preschool, the first day of kindergarten, the first day of middle school are difficult for parents and they are. But when I graduation and retirement combined in one year (when my oldest was in third grade), I found myself nearly sobbing, blubbering in public. As I walked away to avert the attention of others, a friend caught me. I laughed at myself and explained my emotion. Probably I was searching for some sage advice from a mother who has years of experience that I did not have. Matter of factly, she said: “It only gets worse.”
I laughed again. Who could say such a thing. How could years of experiencing new beginnings and endings make us worse, not better. But time and time again and nine years later she has not been proven wrong.
My oldest was born after 9/11. I remember turning on the TV and seeing videos of the bombings shown again and again from different angles. I remember looking into my son’s eyes, dripping tears on his light blue sleeper then finding solace. For nearly 19 years, that, for the most part, has been who he is.
Now, in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, he is starting college. I try not to think about what this means, how exponentially the virus could spread. With colleges and universities closing in spring, they need to reopen. Students at the university will be coming home before Thanksgiving. While I would love to have some kind of reduction in fees for room and board or food my son will not be using, I realize we are only talking about a couple of weeks and we are part of a larger whole. It’s not only the students and their parents who need the university. It’s university employees and the community itself. Everything is connected. What happens now with something we value makes a difference whether or not something is there tomorrow and after the pandemic.
I have thought about that in relation to restaurants, stores and nonprofits. I sometimes have the false notion that one customer can save a business. Maybe I like to think we all make a difference and when bringing a smile to someone’s masked face, we do. But we generally cannot ourselves keep someone in business, which is why we must work together.
Thinking about the many challenges facing us today, I have turned my car radio to country music to cheer myself up, which is odd, but there’s a catchy song about margaritas. I don’t support excessive drinking but I do like refrains. Country music has also instilled in that I, as a parent, did one thing right (so far). I didn’t let him grow up to be a cowboy (so far).
A co-worker asked me if I cried when we dropped off Spencer at college. I said no. Preparing to send my oldest to college depressed me to the core of my innermost being. I felt fortunate that I had not felt that before. As I teared up at the dinner table, my youngest reminded me that her brother was not dying.
When she and my husband left to drop off Spencer, I started a frenzy of cleaning and organizing. At some point it hit me that my youngest, also started school – in two days.
Dropping her off at the high school wasn’t as emotional as it otherwise might have been. Perhaps finally the sage advice had been proven wrong. I paused at the sight of students with backpacks returning to a school building they had not been to in months.
One day at a time, we’ll be fine, just as long as no one drops a hat.
