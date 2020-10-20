I meet such interesting “people” when I read. They inspire me. They challenge my ideas. They become my friends. Even though they live in a book and may be made up, their qualities, challenges and opportunities are based on real life.
{span}One of my favorite characters is Watty Piper’s Little Blue Engine from{/span} {span}The Little Engine That Could{/span}{span}. Remember the story? A train filled with toys and dolls and good things to eat was taking its load to the children over the mountain. But the engine broke and could not go on. A snobbish Shiny New Engine was too important to pull a train filled with things for children. The prideful Big Strong Engine had “no time for the likes of you” because he pulled cars loaded with huge logs. With hope at its lowest, the happy Little Blue Engine came along. It listened carefully to the problem and wanted to help.{/span}
{span}But “I am not very big. And I do not pull trains. I just work in the yards. I have never even been over the mountain.” {/span}
{span}How was the LBE going to accomplish such a monumental task? What resources did she have? What strategies were important? First, she focused on the needs of others, not on her weaknesses. Second, the LBE was willing to do whatever she could to help. Third, she relied on a team effort. Finally, she didn’t give up or quit. She determined to keep at it even though she was small, inexperienced and had never been far from home. Starting out, she kept telling herself, “I think I can.” But as she puffed down the other side of the mountain, the Little Blue Engine seemed to say…’I thought I could, I thought I could, I thought I could’.”{/span}
{span}My friend The Little Blue Engine gently reminds me to be compassionate, kind, humble and persistent. Focusing on those goals pushes my insecurities back toward the caboose.{/span}
{span}Or, If you prefer to ponder the words of a real person, Abraham Lincoln said, “If you think you can, you can; if you think you can’t, you’re right.”{/span}
{span}But I am just little ‘ole me. I am not powerful. Milton is a small place. What can I do about . . . ?{/span}
{span}I think I can try to show caring a bit more. I think I can take one step. I think I can. I know I can. Come with me!{/span}
Grandma is Rebecca Kordatzky. She is a wife, mother of three and grandmother. A retired educator, she’s taught all levels and trained teachers. As an educational coach/tutor and at the Milton Area Youth Center, she aims to educate, encourage and inspire.
