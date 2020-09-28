Supper and even dishes were done well before 6:30 p.m. Grandpa worked in a factory and got done at or before 3. Supper would not have been late.
We sat in the living room with wool carpet the color of canned peas, which Grandma liked to make and I never liked to eat. (They weren’t just any peas, they were fancy Le Sueur Very Young Small Sweet Peas, which I will pass up for frozen peas any day.) I think the couch where I sat to watch “Wheel of Fortune” was green, too. “Wheel” “Of” “Fortune” came on religiously at 6:30 p.m. Grandpa sat in his chair.
Someone would yell out a word or phrase and if it was right wonder why the contestants on camera couldn’t solve such an easy puzzle.
I believe one of the attractions of “America’s Game” has been its ability to reach multiple generations, even if maybe it skips a generation.
If you sit down to watch TV with relatives or unfamiliar friends to watch TV, you know that “Wheel” will be a safe bet. There won’t be anything you don’t want to see and there will be little opportunity for political or any other kind of debate. How many shows can say they were able to do that for decades?
How do Vanna and Pat Sajak never age? Sure, we know they do, we notice they are older, but how do they look so good?
If you’re a big “Wheel” fan, you already know Sajak was presented with an official Guinness World Records certificate for “Longest career as a game show host for the same show.” Sajak’s record totals 35 years and 198 days, from the launch of the syndicated version of the show in 1983 through March 22, 2019, when the record was officially accepted.
The wheel spinning, the correct letter ding, the wrong letter buzz are familiar sounds. When we hear them, we know we’re in Wheel time. Familiarity might bring us back home to our grandparents’ living room or to our own home pre-COVID-19, a time when we were fortunate more than we could know.
I remember odd things like my grandparents had kerchiefs. Grandma curled her hair with rollers, took bubble baths with Jean Nate. Grandpa washed his hair with a bar of soap.
Even if we can’t gather, we can watch, as many in Milton did last Monday, to see John Makely, a 1996 Milton High School grad, and we can focus on the Wheel, not the world spinning and out of control.
With more than 25 million weekly viewers, Wheel of Fortune reaches more viewers than any other program on television. Trademarked as America’s Game, it has earned seven Emmy Awards including a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Game/Audience Participation Show.
Call someone and watch the Wheel together at a distance. Exchange thoughts about what makes you feel fortunate.
Last Tuesday, a woman in front of me at a coffee drive-thru paid for my coffee and muffin. Cherish the little things, though that kind gesture was huge in my mind. Know people can be kind and kindness can be contagious.
There’s a lot of awful stuff going on around us. Watch the Wheel.
