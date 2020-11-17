These days there’s not a lot for us older folks to do but sit at home and read the Milton Courier – and what a pleasure that is! I always look forward to Thursdays, but I particularly enjoyed the Nov. 12 edition.

You had an informative article on actually living with COVID-19 and how to prepare for quarantine, a combined tribute to a wonderful veteran and family farm, an encouraging update on a successful downtown business (thank you TLC Restorations), work the library is doing to update its collections, and a new Mexican restaurant (thank goodness for takeout).

Milton is alive and well and the Courier is telling us all about it. I feel much better today.

Ellen Westlund,

Milton

