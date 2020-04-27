Like everyone else in the world, I'm experiencing a multitude of life changes. Meanwhile, I'm wearing a mask and trying to stay home as much as possible.
If I find myself suddenly unable to purchase bread, eggs, meat or toilet paper, I'll survive. However, the one item I won't do without is dark chocolate. Even if I have to put on an entire suit of medieval armor or dress like a moon-walking astronaut, I will get my dark chocolate.
On one of my rare outings the other day, it really dawned on me how life has changed.
First off, I drove to my bank to withdraw some money. The signs above each drive-through lane read, “Closed.” Those lanes, which are usually open until 5:30 p.m., now close at 4 p.m. My watch read 4:10, so I was out of luck.
From there, I drove to the Janesville Post Office. All I wanted to do was have a card weighed, just to ensure it didn't need extra postage.
When I entered the post office, there were at least 14 people ahead of me, all practicing social distancing. I walked back to my car and would stop by another day.
From there, I went to a grocery store to stock up on essentials. I was pleased to see a lot of people wearing protective masks. A little girl, shopping with her father, even wore a mask. I complimented her on its pretty colors and pattern.
There were daily limits on some items, but I'm fine with that. I didn't check the availability of toilet paper, but I did notice the dill pickle slices I wanted to buy were sold out.
When I approached the meat counter, there were huge “Xs” on the floor, made of tape and placed 6 feet apart.
I am bummed that high school graduation ceremonies for two of our grandchildren have been canceled, as well as a long-awaited fishing trip to northern Wisconsin. Plus, I'll have to move my 75th birthday bash, including a restaurant supper for 75 people, from June to, hopefully, sometime in the fall.
Thankfully, my dyed hair hasn't totally reverted to gray yet. Still, the lack of a professional haircut is slowly turning me into a 1960s hippie, flower child. My grandkids soon won't recognize me.
Life, indeed, isn't normal right now, but there are positives.
My son, who was stranded in Afghanistan, is finally back home in Colorado. However, he did have to wait 14 days before he could kiss his wife and hug his kids.
All my friends and family members are currently virus-free. Also, because I've been pretty much housebound, I'm just putting the finishing touches on a 58,000-word novel I've been meaning to write for about four years.
Husband Fred has been keeping busy, too, painting the ceilings and walls of our living room, dining room, and hallway. He also painted the ugly, red bricks of our fireplace a beautiful dark gray.
Yet another bright spot is that my teeth-cleaning appointment was just canceled. Hallelujah!
Leanne Lippincott-Wuerthele, a native of Milton, who has lived in Minnesota and Iowa, has been writing Sunny Side Up for about 40 years. A graduate of Milton Union High School and Milton College, she has written four books. She has two children, three stepchildren, and a blended family that includes 11 grandkids.
