Mayor Anissa Welch released the following statement:
On May 25 2020, George Floyd, an African American man died at the hands of four Minneapolis, Minnesota police officers.
This was an act that represents a blatant disregard for the dignity and sanctity of human life and the Black community has again been traumatized. We mourn with them.
This action does not represent thousands of men and women that serve and protect their communities with the highest level of professionalism. However, the murder of George Floyd is a reminder of the racial injustices Black people face every day. Racism cannot be considered normal. Anti-racism is what we all must collectively normalize and put forth effort every day to do.
We must move forward together and address racial injustices immediately. Delay and patience is not an acceptable response. This is an American problem that has evolved over hundreds of years. It is our problem as a nation and it must be seen, heard, and solved.
Righteous and safe protest that allows for voices to be heard by those in a position to make the necessary changes is appropriate. Violence, looting, burning, and property destruction is not the road to peace and solutions that are desperately needed.
Justice for George Floyd and his family and for all of those that have come before him and suffered at the hands of racist acts is demanded and must be served. The soul of our nation must be healed.
The City of Milton is dedicated to advancing the cultural competency of our community to carry on the tradition and spirit of the values of Milton’s founders, among them Joseph Goodrich, an abolitionist who assisted freedom seekers traveling the Underground Railroad at the Milton House. We will continue to engage our workforce, elected officials, and members of our community with opportunities to have respectful conversations on how we can eliminate racism. We are committed to ensuring the City of Milton is a welcoming place that demonstrates respect and advocates for equity, inclusion, liberty, and justice for all.
