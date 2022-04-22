Three years ago this month, Milton School District voters passed a facilities referendum that resulted in building additions and renovations at nearly every school.
The goal of the referendum was to help provide safe and quality educational experiences for our students. Construction began in 2019, and now, after working in the new and renovated spaces, we are seeing evidence of direct benefits to student safety and learning.
Our youngest Red Hawks – in the elementary and middle schools – have benefited from building expansions at Milton East, West and Harmony elementary schools that provided additional classroom spaces that allowed us to bring the 4K classrooms from community sites into our schools. This has resulted in one less transition for students, as most of them continue on to kindergarten in their 4K school.
Another example of the benefits to young students comes from Harmony, where we have been able to expand the use of play-based preschool speech and language lessons for 3- and 4-year-olds with individualized education plans. Young children learn through play, and moving our speech classroom from a small office space to a full-sized classroom has opened up the opportunity to meet the needs of these learners in a developmentally appropriate way.
From a safety and accessibility perspective, Milton East and Consolidated underwent big changes.
At East, all learning spaces, including art and music classrooms and the staff lounge, are now located on the first floor, providing accessibility for all students and staff. Principal Jennifer Cramer noted the relationships and community within her staff have been strengthened by having a centrally located space for staff to gather and collaborate.
At Consolidated, the gymnasium is also used as the cafeteria. Prior to the referendum, this space was only accessible by stairs. Now all students and visitors with mobility challenges can use the lift to have safe access to the lower level gymnasium/cafeteria space.
Milton East, West and the middle school have expanded cafeteria spaces, which have improved safety and provided opportunities for gaining instructional time by condensing the number of lunch periods. There is not only flexibility in seating options, but also in how our middle school students budget their 30-minute period between time spent eating and socializing at recess.
Tara Czerwinski, the middle school principal, noted, “Gone are the days of splitting lunchtime and running four mini lunch periods. With the cafeteria expansion and the addition of gym 2, we grant our students choice and voice with their lunch hour.”
Some spaces have created additional opportunities and improved student achievement.
At the middle school, we now have separate band and choir rooms, an arrangement that shows we value providing music opportunities to our students. The addition also includes a science wing with spacious and well-equipped classrooms and larger hallways, both more suitable for middle school bodies and class sizes.
At Milton West, principal Marcia Schwengels said that the addition has provided dedicated spaces for occupational and physical therapy lessons and equipment storage. East and West have new art and music classrooms designed specifically to meet the unique needs of these classes, providing greater opportunities for students to create music and art.
Prior to the building expansions, it was not uncommon to see students receiving intervention or support with paraprofessionals at a desk or table in a hallway in many of our schools. This was not ideal for many reasons, including the effect on how a child feels about getting help while peers are walking by. We are so grateful to have new areas such as the flexible learning spaces at Harmony and Consolidated elementary schools where students can work with staff in warm and welcoming rooms instead of hallways.
Expanded spaces have also affected student safety and well-being by providing opportunities for specific services in designated spaces.
Prior to our expansions, our health aide at West had to operate in a corner of a classroom space and our staff at Consolidated provided first aid and health services in a small office space. Now, we have a designated space for health needs at West, and Consolidated has an office with a health room and bathroom to better care for children with health needs.
In Milton, we are proud to focus on opportunities, achievement and community. As principals, we are grateful to district residents for passing the referendum, as we have been able to see countless ways we have expanded opportunities for students, improved student achievement, and fostered healthy and safe school communities.
While there have been many positive changes at the K-8 levels, perhaps the biggest changes occurred at the high school. Stay tuned for a future column by Principal Jeremy Bilhorn to learn more about the impact of the improved facilities at Milton High School.