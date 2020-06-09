Recently I learned that I am officially “retro.” An article recommended going “retro” by planting a bleeding heart just like in your grandma’s garden. (I do have a bleeding heart in the front flower garden.) Before going retro, I thought I was old fashioned. I remember 3-cent stamps and watching the first episodes of Sesame Street. My flip cell phone is so much more effective than my first telephone — two tin cans and a long string.
Current events have pushed my retro button hard because I clearly remember the strife and turmoil of the 1960s. I planned this article to highlight the importance of listening to children but the events since the death of George Floyd have derailed me as well as the world.
Watching the riots has been mind-numbing. Our brains constantly work to understand and make sense of what is happening around us. But what I see, hear and read has been incomprehensible. Is there any sense?
After a few days of sorting through the debris in my mind and heart, my mirror showed a place to begin. With two ears and one mouth, I must listen twice before speaking once. My action? Listen.
What am I listening for? All of the turmoil and discord tempts my mind to jump to conclusions that are often based on stereotypes. I need a way of thinking that changes my perspective and allows my mind to find sense and understanding. I need more insight to truly understand the black experience.
To whom do I listen? To start with, I need to hear the stories of people who value many of the things I value – learning, family, patriotism, faith. Wait. I am not being elitist. I need to narrow the differences so that I can listen more deeply to their personal story and think more carefully about what their experience has been. Then I can begin to listen more deeply to those individuals who approach problems in very different ways than I do. Then I can better wonder, “How would I react if their experience was mine?”
Am I seeing seeds of change sprouting? Yes, I think so. I would love to don my super cape and fix everything, but my best choice is to continue listening until I understand a little better. Then I can see my way to more action.
Listening to other people isn’t retro.
Grandma is Rebecca Kordatzky. She is a wife, mother of three and grandmother. A retired educator, she’s taught all levels and trained teachers. As an educational coach/tutor and at the Milton Area Youth Center, she aims to educate, encourage and inspire.
