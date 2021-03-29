By Rebecca Kordatzky
After commanding all of the turtles in his kingdom to make a lofty stack, Yertle the Turtle stood on their backs to prove his might. Then on the bottom a small turtle named Mack burped; the stack collapsed along with Yertle’s throne and power.
Yertle (in the Dr. Seuss story) used the backs of others to feed his pride, reaping embarrassment and humiliation. In real life, each of us stands on the shoulders of those who carved the pathway before us.
Blessed with three score (and more) years, I am honored by a crowd of witnesses who have laid my foundation. Here are four of them.
Edwin Pittman, my maternal grandfather, was a highly respected business man and servant-leader in all he did. He was a man of honesty, integrity, and compassion — demonstrating kindness, gentleness and faithfulness. Grandfather let us play with his beautiful white hair, combing it every which way. And I vividly remember him sitting quietly every morning in his chair, faithfully reading his Bible and praying for his family.
Louisa Shepard Pittman, my maternal grandmother, was a homemaker, artist, seamstress, and master gardener. She was artistic and creative and loved God, His word and her family. Grandmother was helpful, responsible, and practical. During their annual two-week visit, she faithfully sat at the sewing machine making dresses and new slip-covers.
Fred Wilson, my paternal grandfather, was a farmer and cattleman. He was a reader, a writer, a talker, a dreamer, an adventurer. He was curious about life, people and places. He loved his family, his cattle, and the land. Regardless of the season, Grandpa always had a fresh flower in the button hole of his starched, white shirt as he went to the fields.
Sallie Lucas Wilson, my paternal grandmother, was a homemaker, gardener, and cook. She was kind, compassionate, encouraging, thoughtful, wise and methodical. She loved gathering family around her table. I still have a Christmas cactus she gave me when I was in high school. I fondly remember Grandma making her signature sugar cookies from the recipe found only in her memory.
Each of these flawed but amazing people loved me into the life I have today. They demonstrated love for family, for others. They honored God. Each left a legacy of loving learning, music, and nature. I watched them persevere and triumph through hard times.
Thank you Grandmother, Grandfather, Grandma and Grandpa. Because of your love, I love.
Grandma is Rebecca Kordatzky, a wife, mother and grandmother. A retired educator, she’s taught all levels and trained teachers. As an educational coach/tutor and at the Milton Area Youth Center, she aims to educate, encourage and inspire.
