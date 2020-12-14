I love everything about Christmas, except the modern tradition of many stores selling Christmas items even before Halloween. (It was “bad” enough when they starting appearing on store shelves around Thanksgiving.)
Christmas time can be bittersweet as well as joyous, especially when it elicits warm memories of deceased loved ones. Each year, many people end up experiencing their first Christmas without their spouse. Since I've 'been there, done that,' my heart aches for them.
During Christmas Eve services at church, tears still fill my eyes when I join in holding a lit candle while singing, “Silent Night.” I not only miss my first husband, but also my parents and other deceased family members.
Memories of past Christmas Eve services also invoke smiles.
When I was in grade school, I had to memorize Bible verses regarding the Nativity. A dozen butterflies fluttered about in my stomach as I stepped forward and spoke in front of the entire congregation. Years later, the children did group recitations. (What wimps!)
Each time I survived the ordeal, my feet barely touched the floor as I headed back to my pew. The joy and relief I felt was almost palpable. The butterflies were gone, and I excitedly looked forward to receiving a brown paper bag filled with an orange, nuts, and Christmas candy at the end of the service.
Although our family never had a lot of money, my siblings and I received wonderful gifts every year. Looking back, I'm not sure how my parents managed that. I do remember that Dad opened a Christmas Club Account at the bank every year.
My two favorite gifts I received as a youngster were a plastic, Gene Autry guitar, and a girl's bicycle. I learned to ride on a boy's bike, courtesy of my across-the-street neighbor, Miltonian Barry von Falkenstein. (A big, very belated, “Thank you, Barry!”)
One of the many reasons I love Christmas, other than “The Main Reason,” is because it allowed me to see a side of my father that I probably would have otherwise missed.
Dad pretty much “kept his emotions close to his vest.” During my early years, I don't recall him hugging me or kissing me. I do remember sitting on his lap once, but that was for a Christmas card photo. Like a lot of fathers of his generation, Dad showed his love for his family by putting a roof over our heads, clothes on our backs, and food on the table.
One year, my siblings and I saved up enough money to buy Dad a black overcoat. When he opened our gift, he started to cry. A few years later, we pooled our money again and presented him with a black 'recliner' armchair, complete with a collapsible footrest. Once again, rare teardrops fell from Dad's eyes. Those two incidents reminded me that a tender heart and unspoken love can be revealed in many ways.
My father lived to be almost 96. Those later years were filled with many words and actions of love, plus too many hugs to count.
Leanne Lippincott-Wuerthele, a native of Milton, who has lived in Minnesota and Iowa, has been writing Sunny Side Up for about 40 years. A graduate of Milton Union High School and Milton College, she has written four books. She has two children, three stepchildren, and a blended family that includes 11 grandkids. Email her at leanne_writer@sbcglobal.net.
