Living during a pandemic teaches all of us lessons. We look at the world in new ways, we try new things. We remember what we forgot even though it was important. We learn many lessons and we’re not done learning.
Here are 20 just for you, 2020 graduates:
1) Always have toilet paper on hand.
2) Lather your hands. The CDC says washing your hands involves five steps: Wet your hands with clean, running water (warm or cold), turn off the tap, and apply soap. Lather your hands by rubbing them together with the soap. Lather the backs of your hands, between your fingers, and under your nails. Scrub your hands for at least 20 seconds. Rinse your hands well under clean, running water. Dry your hands using a clean towel or air dry them.
3) Your health is important.
4) Family and friends are important.
5) Stay home if you are sick.
6) Hygiene is important. Keep your germs to yourself. Cover your coughs and sneezes.
7) Cleaning should be a habit. The CDC says clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily. This includes tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets, and sinks.
8) Plans change.
9) You can never learn too many computer programs.
10) Conference calls can be done from nearly anywhere.
11) Even when we are apart, we can be together.
12) Plans change.
13) Be kind – like the rock in front of the high school said.
14) What you consider essential might not be essential to others.
15) People won’t always agree with you.
16) Pets need space, too.
17) Plans change.
18) When you can’t have something, you miss it.
19) Milton loves you.
20) You can do virtually anything.
