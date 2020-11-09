It can be easy during dark times of a pandemic and a divisive election season to think, as Churchill stated in May of 1940, “I have nothing to offer but blood, toil, tears, and sweat.” We are not out of the woods in any sense of the word on both of the above fronts. Our winter is going to be tough. I cannot sugarcoat it and it is a disservice to minimize the challenges ahead in many areas of our lives.
“When life gets dark, that’s when stars appear among us.” said John Mark Green.
It is important to magnify the light that is shining throughout our community. We are adapting. We are building the plane as we are flying it and we are moving forward. Our schools, teachers, administrators, elected officials, students, and families have worked together to create a new school format. We may not like our situation or the format and it certainly has an impact on our families and staff, but our educational system is holding its own. Props to the School District of Milton!
Milton Area Chamber of Commerce is providing service, support, and information to member businesses in ways they never imagined they would be doing. Our small businesses are really having a tough time and we know heartbreakingly, some are at risk of not being able to stay in business. That has been an on-going concern for all of us. We have asked much of our businesses to create ways to keep their staff and customers safe. MACC has stepped up and all of you have as well in supporting our small businesses! Cheers to our community of businesses and the customers they serve!
Along with city staff and council, we decided to continue with the strategic planning initiative I had been hoping to develop for years. We all agreed Zoom was not our preferred format to do this, but we were committed to doing hard things. We did it and presented the plan to all partners involved. The council adopted and we met our deadline. This was an all-out effort to engage staff, elected officials, citizens of all ages, and Rock County leaders. We had a high rate of completion of the community survey and response to our focus groups. We were not disappointed in our participant’s level of thoughtfulness and dedication to the success of the project and the process. Our goals in the strategic plan will inform and guide our personnel and service delivery decisions, economic development, infrastructure planning, financial stability, and the culture and quality of life we strive to create together for our community. Thank you to everyone that stepped up and said, “Yes, Milton, we will do hard things with you!”
Last, but not least, a call of help went out for poll workers to assist city staff in managing a high volume, high participation election. Again, our neighbors did not disappoint. Our volunteers were professional and organized. They took safety and managing the election seriously. The election process went smoothly and as efficiently as it could have given the high level of participation. The City of Milton and staff owe a debt of gratitude. Our voter turnout was stunning and overwhelming! Embracing civic obligations is a priority that our community can be proud of and celebrate.
We will and must move forward through our challenges together. We demonstrate repeatedly we value each other and our city. From the beginning of the founding of our community, we have accomplished “hard things.” We can withstand whatever the world brings our way. We are our brother’s keeper. We have common goals for the highest and greatest good of all. We are able to focus on the strength of those goals and each other. We can create the “Beloved Community” with courage, integrity, truth and love for all of humanity.
