Well, it finally happened. After taking all the necessary precautions, hubby Fred got the COVID virus. Being the good husband that he is, he then shared it with me.
Fred's out of quarantine now and feeling much better. His “main” symptoms were a wall-rattling cough and a low-grade fever.
My basic symptoms were an annoying cough, fatigue, and constant, log-splitting headaches. My quarantine period ended Feb. 10.
When I was initially diagnosed, I told friends and family members that I planned to hibernate in our bedroom for two weeks, living off my excess body fat. Then everyone started warning me to stay off my back; a precaution against getting pneumonia, I guess.
Although it was difficult to do, I forced myself to while away the time by relaxing on our living room couch and eating a couple pounds of dark chocolate daily while watching movies on our large-screen TV.
This entire “medical adventure” led to an interesting exchange of iPhone texts between myself and my daughter, Jennifer (a.k.a. “Jumpin' Jenny'' or simply, “Jump.”)
When I informed Jen we had COVID, she texted, “Sorry to hear that. So, neither you nor Fred have lost your sense of smell or taste?”
Me: “I think Fred said somethings don't taste quite right to him. Basically, no big complaints about lack of smell or taste.”
Jen: “That's probably because you're both old and probably don't have a good sense of smell or taste, anyway.” [Smiley face emoji.]
Me: “At least, I have a sense of smell!” [Smiley face emoji, wearing a halo.]
Jen: “I would have a sense of smell, too, had my parents not let me fall out of an airplane window when I was a baby.”
[Note: Jennifer broke her nose when she was very little, permanently damaging nerve endings in her nose. We always suspected that 'the airplane fall' may have been at fault.]
Me: “If your father hadn't let you! As I was telling him to be careful with you; in the plane door, not the window. How do you fall out of a window? And the 'disagreement of circumstances' argument will probably continue into future generations. [Smiley face.] P.S. Love [red heart emoji] you!”
Jen: “Ohhh my gosh. I love how the story changes over the years! You said that the window was propped open, and I was sitting on his arm. You've always said you told Dad, 'Denny, be sure Jennifer doesn't fall out the window.' And, then, there I went. Out the window. Lol. Never have you mentioned a door. Ever. Lol.”
Me: “I'm old, so I can tell any story I want to. Actually, you probably fell out of your bed (a second time) or broke your nose climbing a telephone pole or a mountain in Dodge Center [Minnesota]. P.S. Jump, 'Jump'! Don't fall!”
Jen: “Sure, blame the dead man who can't defend himself! Lol.”
Me: “Why not? Makes sense to me! (I just laughed out loud.) Thanks for brightening my day. I needed that!”
Ah, the “beauty” of mother/daughter relationships. Ain't they wonderful?
Leanne Lippincott-Wuerthele, a native of Milton, who has lived in Minnesota and Iowa, has been writing Sunny Side Up for about 40 years. A graduate of Milton Union High School and Milton College, she has written four books. She has two children, three stepchildren, and a blended family that includes 11 grandkids.
