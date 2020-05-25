Thank you for joining us even as we are facing an unprecedented modern challenge, it IS a testimony not only to our character as a nation but also to our character as a community. Though we may also be facing individual challenges, we will always devote time to honor and remember the heroes who gave their lives.
Memorial Day gives us time to reflect on the historical battles and wars fought and the lives lost. The “War to End All Wars” did not unfortunately, end all wars. Military combat zones exist all over the world and the United States remains at war today with thousands deployed overseas and thousands serving at home.
It is common to give special emphasis on historical wars and rightfully so. No one who has given their lives for our freedom should ever be a passing memory.
We must not only honor the fallen of past wars but to also, keep in mind that men and women are dying today at war. Memorial Day Weekend can be very complicated for modern military families. So we remain mindful of not only the past but our present losses.
Before you wish every veteran or service member or their family a Happy Memorial Day, remember for military families it means something much, much bigger than the start of summer. The day feels fraught with memories of those they’ve lost, and it could be a recent loss, that is mixed with gratitude for the times that they’ve had.
If we want to honor and celebrate patriotism and the military this Memorial Day, then we have to honor the complicated feelings that surround it. This is a very tender time of year for many and many are grieving. Memorial Day is about remembering and honoring every single man and woman who has died for our freedoms—men and women who were mothers and fathers, sons and daughters, husbands and wives, brothers and sisters, patriots, and incredible Americans and really, really great friends.
While it is true that every day is Memorial Day for the families of the fallen, they aren’t asking that you stay inside and wallow.
But we do owe it to them to pause, reflect, remember, and honor.
Gold Star wife Krista Simpson Anderson, who lost her husband Army Staff Sgt. Michael Harrison Simpson in Afghanistan, said, “I get upset when people scold others for enjoying the weekend or having cookouts. What do you think our service members did before they died? Mike sure did enjoy his family and friends. What better way to honor them than to be surrounded by those we love. But we are also, so grateful for your pause and reflections as you celebrate our heroes and the lives that they lived.”
From Bunker Hill to Baghdad, there has always been a select group of Americans willing to fight for a cause greater than their self-preservation. Most of us have not been willing to write our wills at the age of 18 and good-bye letters in case we are killed in serving our country. So honor those who President Lincoln characterized as giving “the last full measure of devotion”. Talk to your children, grandchildren, neighbors, family, and friends about sacrifice, service, and what this three-day weekend really means. Observe the National Moment of Silence at 3 p.m. today with a minute of silence. Look for ways you can be of service throughout the year to the memories of those who gave their lives.
It is humbling to honor how inextricably connected and united we are as a nation in remembering, because of the brave that gave the ultimate sacrifice. We will honor them today and strive to continue throughout the rest of our days to never forget and as Krista said, we will live.
May God Bless those who sacrificed for our freedom and their families. May we never forget.
Thank you for watching today. God Bless Milton and God Bless the United States of America!
