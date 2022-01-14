Why is there so much emphasis these days on having fun in school? For our grandparents, school required a much more serious-minded approach. Rote memorization and strict discipline were the norm. It is easy to wonder where the current emphasis on fun fits in. Didn’t they turn out just fine?
Those who are in their fifth decade or more of life, often think about all of the changes in this modern world. They wonder, “Which of these changes are good? What positives have we lost?” This is completely normal. But it is easy to remember the past through rosy glasses and get carried away. Nostalgia of the good old days can easily cloud memory.
Let’s stop to consider one indisputable change — the growth of knowledge. Historically, it is estimated that knowledge doubled every century up until 1900. By 1945, it was doubling every 25 years. Several sources say that knowledge is now doubling every 13 months. How can we best prepare students for jobs they will have that don’t yet exist?
Expectations of parents and adults have changed. Parents, rightfully so, are much more involved in educational choices for their child. Every child needs at least one adult to be their advocate. But these expectations have added another dimension to school, teaching, and learning.
Opportunities have greatly expanded. Students now have multiple choices to make among many worthwhile interests and activities. While these are healthy, they do create more competition for a student’s attention, time and energy. How can schools best capture students and aid their learning?
A fourth factor to consider is what we have learned about the brain. Since 1990, studies using Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging (fMRI) have exploded our understanding of how the brain works and learns. This technique allows scientists to watch activity in the brain while it is happening.
Basically, learning and memory are influenced by chemicals in the brain. Positive emotions produce more of those chemicals, called endorphins. Therefore, “fun” activities literally cause higher activity among brain cells and more learning occurs.
Other changes in school include more discussion and hands-on activity. Learning is strengthened by talking about the process. Stronger skills at working together and cooperating are important. Effective problem solving continues to be a critical adult life skill. There is increased emphasis on deeper thinking — a greater need for understanding the why and how.
Oh my, yes! Learning may not be easy but it must seriously be enjoyable.