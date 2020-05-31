"To the family and love ones of George Floyd, I’m deeply and profoundly sorry for your loss. I condemn the murderous actions that took him from you. On behalf of my entire organization, know that we also demand justice from the legal system that you all deserve."
A man of color whom I deeply respect emailed me last night and asked me to put something like the above on the City of Milton Police Department Facebook page. He shouldn’t have had to send that email. I should have posted it the moment I became nauseous at watching the video. To him and to you all, I’m sorry you haven’t heard from me sooner.
I’m not making excuses. There are none. Here is an explanation, though. I honestly didn’t know what I could say that hasn’t been said already. Men and women in law enforcement leadership whom I deeply respect and emulate have largely covered it: Janesville Chief David Moore, Beloit Chief David Zibolski, the Dane County Chiefs of Police Association, law enforcement leaders all over the country have given statements about our collective horror and what we are doing in our agencies to try to do better. They’ve so eloquently covered our policing philosophy, our policies, our hiring practices, our implicit bias training, our acknowledgement that we aren’t perfect and our desire to be better. What was left to say? How do I constructively add to this conversation?
I believe in teaching and learning through stories. They are what impact me and I likely bore others around me with my tales sometimes. But here’s a quick story of the men and women of the Milton Police Department.
A few days ago, in the days after Mr. Floyd was murdered, we were dispatched to a suspicious person call midday around shift change. The notes of the call from the 911 Center were as follows:
"Male kept walking back and forth with a backpack. On phone. 6’ 25” YOA B/M heavily loaded backpack. No longer there."
With zero prompting from me, the officers in the room said, to paraphrase, “Seriously? That’s it? Was he actually doing something wrong? We aren’t responding to that.”
We then spent several minutes telling our own stories about other times in our career in Milton and elsewhere when we refused to respond to calls regarding people of color who weren’t doing anything wrong. Throughout the week, we also talked about when officers did respond but truly shouldn’t have, acknowledging the pain that was caused.
I’m so proud of them, those who just happened to be in that squad room and those who weren’t. They are good people who do a complicated job with professionalism and humanity.
We can’t alone fix systemic racism. We can’t fix the generational impact of discrimination in the cities we’re seeing explode this week. But we can look at those around us and talk about how we can do good. And how we can do better. That conversation is not just for our men and women of law enforcement. It’s for all of us.
Milton Police Chief Scott Marquardt posted this to the police department's facebook page Saturday afternoon.
Editor's note: George Floyd died May 25, 2020, in Minneapolis. Police responded to a 911 call reporting a forgery. Officers restrained the suspect on the ground. Four Minneapolis police officers were fired May 26 after a video showed one officer kneeling on the neck of Floyd.
