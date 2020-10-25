The best coloring contest entry we received this year was from Erica Bergsbaken, 37, of Milton.
She used crayon and lots of color. Years of experience, no doubt, helped also.
Bergsbaken responded to our call on Facebook for more coloring entries from all ages. I admit, I panicked by going rogue and starting my own contest that went beyond ages 5-10.
I also was inspired by our very first entry submitted by Sheree Cornford, 63, of Fort Atkinson. For a quite a while, she was our only entry. I should share with you that she put a smiley face next to her entry.
I have always thought we need to do an adult coloring contest. I enjoyed coloring the World of Thanks page we ran in April. Beyond that, I don’t color but I know a lot of you do. If you want an adult coloring contest or even a page (maybe a half page is easier), email me (couriernews@hngnews.com) and I’ll share it with our general manager. Or send me a picture with a note to: Milton Courier (Gazette newsroom), PO Box 5001, Janesville, WI 53547.
In all, we ended up with 31 entries, which means I shouldn’t have panicked. People like waiting until the deadline nears. I get it. (Also, Facebook isn’t the place to advertise a coloring page. Nonetheless, I owe three people prizes. The other person who wasn’t in the age group category who entered my coloring contest (for all ages) was Arid Manogue, age 4, of Edgerton.)
Judging the coloring contest is difficult. I wish everyone could get a prize.
Another weekly newspaper editor reported one contest winner had studied the previous year’s picks that were published in the paper. Now, this year, she is among them.
Probably two things catch our attention more than anything: bold colors (that appear in the paper when we take a photo of them) and variety of colors.
This was the first year we had coloring contest entries mailed to the Janesville Gazette newsroom. We are owned by the same company and have desks there.
Photos were taken outside the Milton Public Library. The older children are wearing masks because the governor’s mask order is in effect until Nov. 21 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Just think these kids will be able to tell people they won a coloring contest prize during a pandemic. Very few people can say that.
Thanks for coloring and keep it up.
