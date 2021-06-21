Summer has officially arrived, and warm temperatures are here to stay.
“While the beautiful weather brings many opportunities to enjoy being outside, it’s important to stay safe,” said SSM Health Dean Medical Group – Janesville East Family Medicine provider Dr. Preyanshu Parekh.
Heat-related illnesses can be mild or very serious. It’s important that community members recognize the different types and know their symptoms.
“We should all watch our own wellness and keep an eye on our loved ones, friends and neighbors when it gets hot out,” Parekh said. “The young and the elderly are especially vulnerable to heat-related illness.”
- Heat rash is a mild heat illness that occurs when clusters of small, red blisters appear on the skin. Treatment includes using baby powder to sooth the rash and staying in a cooler area until the rash has improved.
- Sunburn can occur in as little as 10 minutes when outside. Mild cases include painful, red, warm skin. More serious sunburns can lead to blistering and even skin cancer. Cool cloths and aloe lotion or gel can be used to soothe the soreness, but best practice is to prevent sunburn in the first place, by using sunscreen with SPF of 30+, and reapplying frequently.
- Heat exhaustion occurs when spending extended periods of time outdoors or in warm areas. It is often brought on by poor hydration or physical overexertion.
- Signs of heat exhaustion include heavy sweating; a fast and weak pulse; cold and clammy skin; nausea; light-headedness; muscle cramps; dizziness and fainting.
“When someone is experiencing heat exhaustion they should move to an air-conditioned area, take a cold shower and/or use a cold compress,” Dr. Parekh said. “Also, it’s important to drink lots of extra fluids to get rehydrated.”
Medical attention should be sought if there is continued vomiting, symptoms worsen, or symptoms last more than one hour.
- Heatstroke is a serious condition that occurs when the body overheats. If the body’s temperature rises to 104 degrees or higher and is left untreated, the brain, heart, kidneys and muscles can be impacted.
“The damage worsens the longer treatment is delayed,” Parekh said.
Signs of heatstroke include high body temperature of 103 degrees or more; a fast and strong pulse; confusion; headache; dizziness; nausea and possibly losing consciousness.
It is important to call 911 and follow operator instructions right away if heat stroke is suspected.
“It is possible to prevent heatstroke by dressing appropriately for the weather, remaining well-hydrated, and find a cool place to relax at the first signs of feeling unwell,” Dr. Parekh said.