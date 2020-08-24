My bowl of spaghetti looks ordinary enough. But, within this tightly intertwined pasta lurks three juicy meatballs. Hmmm, where to start? In, out, up, down, into, within, over, through, atop — oh, my! What a challenge! But, I can do this!
While I try to make my way through this jumble, let’s flashback to Jan. 25, the beginning of Chinese New Year. The Chinese name each year with a lucky animal. Thus, 2020 is the Year of the Rat, celebrating being quick-witted, resourceful, versatile and kind. Those characteristics sound great, but hindsight throws a very different light on 2020. I propose that 2020 forever after be known as the Year of Spaghetti.
And now we face returning to school. Will the spaghetti get messier? Is there treasure to be found?
Just like the treat in my spaghetti, I am confident that 2020 includes positives. The extra investments you have made in the child you love are treasures. “But what have I done?” you ask. “I have been in a tizzy trying to sort out this mess.”
True, each of us has been distracted. But you have done much more than you realize.
First treasure — TIME. You have spent more time with her, listened more, and just been together.
Second — MODELING. You have modeled authentic struggle and creative problem solving.
As adults, we want to give the child we love everything she needs to be successful. We want her to be equipped for adulthood. We want her to have a smoother road than we experienced. Actually, the best gift is helping her learn how to struggle.
Third — LEARNING. She has had a front row seat to the construction of your brain. On the day I was born, I did not have the brain I needed to navigate the challenges of 2020. But, I am learning now. Each of us is and that learning is forming new pathways in our brain. I think 2020 will also have to be called The Year of Massive Brain (Road) Construction.
Have any of us faced the challenges perfectly? Of course not! J.K. Rowling said, “It is impossible to live without failing at something, unless you live so cautiously that you might as well not have lived at all—in which case, you fail by default.”
The jackpot? Continuing to give that amazing child love and support. Oh, yeah — model taking care of yourself.
Grandma is Rebecca Kordatzky. She is a wife, mother of three and grandmother. A retired educator, she’s taught all levels and trained teachers. As an educational coach/tutor and at the Milton Area Youth Center, she aims to educate, encourage and inspire.
