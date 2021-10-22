My enjoyment of the positive feedback I received for last week’s Milton Courier was short-lived. While I did take pride in our coverage of the Milton High School Marching Band’s outstanding performance at a competition in Sauk Prairie on Oct. 10, it was but a fraction of what the student musicians must have felt about their highest scoring performance of the day.
Unfortunately, the day the newspaper came out, Oct. 14—with eight photos of the band performing at the Red Hawks Marching Band Invite on Oct. 9—assistant band director John Schroeder suddenly collapsed at practice and could not be resuscitated. The much loved Schroeder had worked with the band kids for the previous seven years, bridging the end of the 12-year era of band director Nathan Pierce, who retired in June, and easing the way for recent UW-Eau Claire graduate Nathan Czech to take over that same month.
I called Czech last Friday, primarily to express my condolences. And to my surprise, he called back later that day. Still struggling to comprehend the loss of Schroeder, he told me the marching band overwhelmingly wanted to press forward and perform, not only at Friday night’s home football game, but at the state marching band championship at UW-Whitewater on Saturday. He said the students were unequivocal about wanting to play tribute to their fallen teacher and mentor.
With this information, I asked reporter Scott Froehlich and photographer Anthony Wahl to attend the band’s bid for the state title. They witnessed an emotional performance, which earned them third place. More importantly several band members spoke eloquently and reverently about what Schroeder meant to them and why they felt he would have wanted them to play their hearts out, with or without them. The story starts on 1A.
For me this tragedy immediately brought to mind the Oct. 2 deaths of three high school seniors in Middleton—two of which were classmates of my son, a junior there, and the third a former goalie on my son’s varsity soccer team—when their vehicle was struck from behind by an allegedly speeding drunken driver. Much like the MHS marching band’s decision to go on as planned, Middleton High School largely stuck to its schedule of homecoming activities and sporting events. My son played a role in producing commemorative T-shirts displaying the names of the students killed and organizing a deeply moving start to the soccer team’s next game against, coincidentally, Janesville Parker.
You can argue that teenagers really shouldn’t have to face such loss at such a young age, but there’s no predicting or preparing for tragedy like that which visited Milton and Middleton this month. All we can do—as parents, anyway—is hug our children and console them the best we can. They will surely encounter more sadness later in life, and hopefully be better equipped to cope and realize the preciousness of life.
Yet there are some young people, like a few from Janesville Craig, who either didn’t know or didn’t care about Milton’s loss. At last Friday’s football game hosted by MHS, a few of them booed the pompom squad and displayed a sign, complete with an expletive directed at the MHS marching band. This happened barely 24 hours after Schroeder’s passing.
I don’t have much to say about the Craig students’ reported behavior because, frankly, it’s beyond comprehension. As mentioned above, I am a soccer dad and I have heard more than my share of unfortunate trash talking from fellow spectators. But how these few Craig football fans reportedly behaved is beyond the pale. They will likely face punishment meted out by their home school administrators, and deservedly. They need to develop empathy and compassion for their rivals, because life is not a game. Life-ending events can be sudden, harsh and cruel. No one should make light of that or make anyone left behind feel even worse.
The Milton Courier now delivered on Fridays
One last bit of business. Starting this week, The Milton Courier will arrive in subscribers’ mailboxes on Fridays instead of Thursdays. To better accommodate the many weekly and daily newspapers and other products Adams Publishing Group prints at its Janesville plant, we are now printing The Milton Courier and several other publications a day later. While this may inconvenience some readers, please know the later press time will allow us to include more timely Milton news in each issue going forward.