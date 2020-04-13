The coronavirus is still a scary disease, and it may be quite a while before life returns to "normal." Meanwhile, I've been trying to find a little humor in these difficult days.
Because of the virus, there's been a shortage of toilet paper and eggs in stores. Initially, I found this situation puzzling.
Perhaps the 23.7 billion chickens, cooped up in chicken coops all over the world, used too much toilet paper and plugged up their egg-laying vents. (A “vent” is the small opening on a chicken's fluffy butt through which “both feces and eggs are dispatched.”)
Then it dawned on my brilliant mind that most chickens aren't known for using a lot of toilet paper.
Then I thought about the cages a lot of chickens are raised in, especially in those large, egg-laying operations. Literally thousands of chickens are crowded into wire-bottom cages where they basically sleep, eat, poop and produce eggs.
My theory is that all those winged creatures, the ones that walk around on two drumsticks, simply got fed up with their inhumane circumstances. Their revolt included lining their uncomfortable pens with squares of soft toilet paper. That, of course, leads to the question of how the chickens came into possession of all that comforting toilet paper in the first place.
Humans, unlike most other living creatures, can be extremely selfish, caring only about themselves. That's why they often become hoarders during crises. In a pinch, birds and animals are more more apt to help each other out.
My theory is that thousands upon thousands of squirrels snuck into delivery trucks and stores, carrying off tons of toilet paper. They then shared their stolen loot with their best friends, the chickens.
Think about it. How many rolls of TP can one squirrel actually smuggle into a hollow tree or carry to his or her nest at the top of a tree? Not many, I'd guess.
But what about all those missing eggs?
In 2018, there were reportedly 23.7 billion chickens in the world. In 2018, chickens just in the U.S. laid 91.3 million eggs.
On average, a hen lays one egg a day in the spring and into late fall or early winter. As days get shorter and darker, they lay fewer eggs and eventually stop altogether for a few months. Large, commercial eggs farms, using artificial light, can trick hens into laying eggs year round, sometimes more than one egg a day.
If hens throughout the world lay just one egg for eight months, that adds up to about 245 eggs a year per chicken. Multiply that by almost 24 billion chickens, and you end up with 5,806,500,000,000 eggs or almost six trillion eggs.
I love eggs, but even if I eat three a day for an entire year, that only about 1,100 eggs.
Paraphrasing the lyrics of Pete Seeger well-known folk song, “Where have all the 'fresh eggs' gone, long time passing? … Young girls picked them everyone.”
So, where are all of those eggs Americans can't find right now?
Even my brilliant mind can't figure that out.
Leanne Lippincott-Wuerthele, a native of Milton, who has lived in Minnesota and Iowa, has been writing Sunny Side Up for about 40 years. A graduate of Milton Union High School and Milton College, she has written four books. She has two children, three stepchildren, and a blended family that includes 11 grandkids.
