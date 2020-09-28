I'm a "talker" and a social butterfly, so these past months of limited social contact have been wearing on my psyche. I've been having way too many pity parties lately, even though I'm blessed beyond measure.
There are days I find myself thinking about my self-worth. What good am I? Am I'm one of those individuals who's simply taking up space here on earth and breathing in air that other people might make much better use of?
A few weeks ago, while in the grip of an emotional funk, I mounted my new electric bike for a morning cruise on area streets. The last thing on my mind was that I was about to experience one of those serendipitous "God moments."
As I pedaled past houses, I occasionally waved at homeowners and spouted a somewhat forced greeting of, “Good morning.” Most people were busy doing lawn work.
As I pedaled, I came across a woman who was walking her small dog. After wishing her a good morning, I jokingly added, “I see your dog is taking you for walk.”
She smiled as I continued up the street.
I was just about finished with my six-mile ride when I came across that same woman again. She was sitting on a curb at an intersection, with her leashed dog at her side.
Being the shy, non-people-person that I am, I paused at the stop sign and started talking to her. Since she was sitting down, I asked if she was feeling okay. She assured me she was.
I dismounted my bike and continued visiting with her. Her dog, “Star,” also continued visiting (a.k.a. yapping) with me.
One thing led to another, and I soon learned she was newly widow. Her husband of 35-plus years died in January.
Since I lived as a widow for 23 years prior to remarrying in 2006, I understood, somewhat, of what she was going through.
Among other things, I shared that she needs to be kind to herself. If she feels like crying all day, she should do it. (She remarked that she had.) I added that she needs to treat herself now and then, and not feel guilty. She quickly confessed she occasionally stops at a nearby ice cream “stand.”
As she shed a few tears, I shared a widow joke with her that brought a smile to her face.
I learned she lives down the street from me and tries to ride her bike every few days. I confessed I cheat by riding an electric bike, but we made plans to do a little riding together, becoming "bike buddies."
Later that afternoon, I dropped by her house and gave her a copy of my 70-page booklet for widows titled, “Sisterhood of Sorrow.”
My downtrodden heart lifted that day. I'm no one special, but God unexpectedly used me to lighten a stranger's burden of sorrow by putting me in the right place at the right time.
Because of God's grace, I'm worthy. Because of His love shining through me, I'm not simply taking up space.
Leanne Lippincott-Wuerthele, a native of Milton, who has lived in Minnesota and Iowa, has been writing Sunny Side Up for about 40 years. A graduate of Milton Union High School and Milton College, she has written four books. She has two children, three stepchildren, and a blended family that includes 11 grandkids.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.