In the wake of the tragic death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers and its subsequent events, the School District of Milton would like to affirm our strong stance against systemic racism. We stand in support of equity. We stand in support of peaceful protestors. We and stand in support of anti-racist efforts in our community, our country, and throughout the world.
As we respond to these tragic events, we must acknowledge the corrosive impact that racism, bias, and inequity have on communities and schools. In the School District of Milton we condemn racism in all forms. As a district, we are dedicated to equity, respect, inclusion, and the continuous improvement of our schools that allows all students, staff, families and community members to feel safe, affirmed, and valued.
Our district will continue to engage our staff, students, and community in dialogue on being anti-racist and having courageous conversations. We are committed to identifying and addressing gaps in ensuring equity in every aspect of our school district. We are committed to investing in and increasing the voices and experiences of individuals of color in our libraries and curriculum. We are committed to our work on inclusion and best instructional practices for all students. We are committed to being a community where all people are included, honored and valued.
More than ever, we believe in the power of education. Our students will become the leaders of tomorrow. Every one of us has a role to play in making our community, work place, and neighborhood a better place. We invite you, and we challenge you, to work with us to ensure our school community is one of equity, hope, justice, and peace.
Rich Dahman, Superintendent School District of Milton
