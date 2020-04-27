Never have I thought to ask if it was OK to vacuum. Maybe never did I think of vacuuming during the week, but I think about vacuuming a lot with all of us home, including the cat, and springtime allergies. It was Thursday after 10:30 a.m. and I asked my husband, who was in the basement working, as he’s done for a couple of years, if it was OK.
“Sure, I don’t think I have any conference calls,” he replied.
If we had a coffee maker and a bathroom downstairs, we might never see him during the day.
Asking if I could vacuum was me, in that moment, trying to be extra courteous. With my endless to-do lists for home and work, I vacuumed the living room two days later.
At home with us and the cat are our two teens. We live in a ranch-style home, which sometimes seems even smaller than it is.
The teens enjoy sleeping in, which doesn’t work with my tendency to talk loudly on the phone.
“Why do you talk in the kitchen?” my oldest asked me. “Why don’t you go in your bedroom?”
“It hadn’t occurred to me,” I said weeks ago.
If I wasn’t working in the basement, I was at the kitchen table. That had been my habit. We didn’t have four people and Babs, the cat, who by the way can be louder than all of us, home nearly all the time.
My editorial director encouraged me and the other editors/reporters to find quiet places in our home to work so we could focus. I was used to working at home, and the busyness and volume of a newsroom can beat anything that could happen at home any day, but not today. I’m not sure what you picture when you picture a newsroom. Chances are the image in your mind is of a newsroom for broadcast journalism. Or, maybe you think of the “Press,” on PBS Masterpiece (I haven’t seen that yet.). You picture a big room, lots of desks, lots of people and offices for editors on the perimeter. That’s pretty accurate at the Janesville Gazette, but during the Safer at Home, I would say there have been fewer than five people there at a time. Many of the lights are off. That’s OK, because we’re staring at our computer screens most of the time anyway. Kim McDarison and I are only in the newsroom on Tuesdays to layout the pages. From time to time, the maintenance person, will come through and ask, “Is it OK if I vacuum?” Without many people around, he’s been able to get more things done when he needs to.
Much of today’s news isn’t written in a newsroom. I set up two TV trays in my bedroom and look out on the backyard. My husband asked me if I wanted to buy a desk. No, I want something I can fold and take down to maximize space. I sit on a folding chair and try to make up for how bad that must be on my body by sitting on an exercise ball from time to time. The space is quiet but anything but ergonomic. I probably should rethink this. Maybe I could put two TV trays on top of one another and make a standing desk. I like the idea of foldup furniture that I can just hide in my closet.
When I don’t want to think about work, the furniture can disappear and give me more floor space to vacuum. I might even get out the carpet cleaner.
On the Move debuted in February 2019 as the contents of the newsroom at 513 Vernal Ave. was being packed up. By the end of March 2019, what had been home to a newspaper since 1912 was cleared out. For months the Milton Courier news staff worked at Daily Jefferson County Union in Fort Atkinson laying out the Courier. Today the Courier news staff works at the Janesville Gazette and otherwise works remotely.
