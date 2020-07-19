After engaging in a fiercely fought, running battle for four months, I finally won the war.
I like birds, especially cardinals and goldfinches. I usually have at least three bird feeders, each hung on various poles to the left of our breezeway door.
Like almost every yard in southern Wisconsin, ours provides a fun playground for squirrels and chipmunks. After observing these creatures over the years, I've reached the indisputable conclusion that they view bird feeders as their personal buffet "stations."
Frankly, I'm amazed how they can scurry up bare metal poles, even after I cover them with petroleum jelly and Vicks VapoRub. (Another recommended but failed strategy to stave off bird seed "raiders.")
I don't hate squirrels. I simply hate feeding them. I view them as oversized, thieving rats with bushy tails. However, I think chipmunks are adorable, probably because I grew up watching Chip and Dale cartoons. Walt Disney Productions created those chipmunk buddies in 1943, two years before I was born.
A coworker, now deceased, lived in a wooded area just outside of Milton. One of her favorite activities was feeding a chipmunk she dubbed, “Chippy.” That fearless chipmunk would saunter up to her and eat peanuts right out of her hand.
Although adorable-looking, chipmunks can be a pain in the tush.
I initially stored sunflower seeds in large plastic containers that sat on top of my garden workbench in our breezeway. Then some sneaky, not-so-adorable chipmunks gnawed holes in the plastic lids and stuffed their little, thieving cheeks with sunflower seeds. That led me to store the seeds in a covered, 20-gallon, galvanized trash can.
Try chewing through that lid, all you "chippies!"
I bought a few 'squirrel-proof' bird feeders, but they failed because my two-pronged poles allowed the squirrels to gain access from the top of the hanging feeders. They also allowed the chipmunks easy access. Unlike squirrels, chipmunks don't weigh enough to automatically close feeding ports.
I then forked over 18 bucks for a 6-foot-long, no prongs, metal pole and tried to place a supposedly squirrel-proof, concave, plastic shield directly under a new, non-hanging, pole-top feeder. To my frustration, the shield didn't fit because the hole in the middle of it was way bigger than the diameter of the new pole.
Being steadfastly stubborn, I refused to admit defeat. I removed a plastic lid from a jar of nuts and a metal lid from a can of bean dip. Then, using a sharp screw, a hammer, scissors, and pruning shears, I cut matching holes in those two lids and duct-taped them right under the shield, which stopped it from sliding back down the pole.
That evening, as I admired my creative handiwork, my husband informed me the shield came with some obviously lost, 'adjustment rings.'
Recently, I spotted a squirrel scampering up my new 'shield pole.' It stopped about two feet below the feeder, then fled, empty-handed and empty-mouthed. It'll foil chipmunks, too.
I should have celebrated my hard-fought victory by stuffing my own cheeks with sunflower seeds. Roasted and salted, of course.
Leanne Lippincott-Wuerthele, a native of Milton, who has lived in Minnesota and Iowa, has been writing Sunny Side Up for about 40 years. A graduate of Milton Union High School and Milton College, she has written four books. She has two children, three stepchildren, and a blended family that includes 11 grandkids.
