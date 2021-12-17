Every December, I reminisce about the Christmases I experienced in Milton in the 1950s.
Our family, unlike so many others, never wandered through a tree farm to pick out the family Christmas tree. I think that would have been fun, as long as the temperature hovered around the mid-70s. I definitely wouldn’t have used an axe to cut down that tree. I can almost hear my father yelling, “For cryin’ out loud, Leanne! Leave that big chainsaw in the car!”
Instead of trudging through a grove of potential Christmas trees in knee-deep snow, we always hopped into our warm car and drove to a tree lot at a gas station on Main Street.
Dad always had the final say as to which tree we bought. It was always some kind of short-needled fir tree, never a bushy one with long needles, like a Norway pine. More often and not, Dad’s choice disappointed me.
“That’s an ugly, scrawny tree,” I’d mutter when Dad was out of earshot.
Once we arrived home, an early Christmas miracle always occurred. Once that tightly bundled, half-frozen tree thawed out in our living room, it didn’t look half bad. It was always my moral obligation to make certain the side of the tree with the fewest needles faced the wall.
Our family tree was always real and green. Well, until it died. Aluminum Christmas tree were popular in the mid-50s, but they didn’t stay in vogue for very long.
When President Eisenhower was still in office, pink Christmas trees became all the rage. All white trees were another option, followed by a rainbow of other colors, including pink.
At the height of the fake tree craze, manufacturers added fake snow. You could buy a tree already “flocked,” or you could flock it yourself by buying 200 aerosol cans to cover every needle of your fake tree with a chemical white powder.
Decorating our Christmas trees never changed much over the years. We never had plastic ornaments back then. Instead, they were shiny glass balls, often decorated with glitter. When one of them accidentally fell to the floor and shattered, shiny shards flew everywhere, sort of like Santa’s reindeer.
Our Christmas lights remained the same, too. We strung large, multi-colored bulbs, not the miniature bulbs that are popular today. I was always jealous of my two Miltonian cousins, Ruth Ann and Phyllis Nelson. Their Christmas tree sported bubble lights, which were popular from the 1940s through the 1970s.
The one tree decoration we had in abundance was tinsel, which comes from the Old French word “estincele,” which means “sparkle.”
Tinsel is relatively inexpensive today, but not years ago. It was first used in Germany in 1610 and was made from silver that was hammered thin and then cut into thin strips. It first appeared in England in 1846 and eventually emigrated to the U.S.
The tinsel-hanging rule in our house was “hang it one strand at a time,” which was very time-consuming. Tossing handfuls of tinsel onto the branches would guarantee a Christmas stocking stuffed with coal.
My mother always saved the wrapping paper for reuse the next Christmas. It was my moral obligation to salvage as much tinsel as I could, too.