Being a parent is perfect training for an Olympic high-jumper. You have years of practice. “Where is . . .? Have you seen . . .? My project is due tomorrow. Do we have . . .? I need. . .” And upon reaching what you believe is your ultimate best, the coach says, “Now higher!”
As if parenting during normal times isn’t challenging enough, now parents have been thrust into homeschooling. As if keeping a home running and fulfilling work obligations isn’t enough, parents must now directly supervise learning. As if dealing with the stress of shopping or lost income isn’t enough, more details with technology and school work demand parental attention. Parents are now navigating extreme flood conditions.
Here are a few words of encouragement from an educational coach. In a flood first secure your own life jacket. Take care of yourself. It is more than okay to limit expectations and cut back on activities. It is wise. Wear your night goggles to help see through the darkness. Then make sure each family member has their life jacket firmly fastened. Help them search for perspective. All of us are struggling to find a new normal.
Be patient. It will take time. Acknowledge the losses being dealt with. Talking about those losses is a step toward solutions in these grief-ridden times. Comfort comes by realizing that “I am not crazy. I am not alone.” Facing and labeling grief allows more space for ideas about how to move forward.
Stop and breathe. Education is more than completing assignments and worksheets. It is ultimately about lifelong learning. You win when reading and talking about a book, making a half batch of cookies, playing a strategy game, strengthen relationships in relaxation. Your child is learning how to successfully navigate challenges. She is watching you solve problems. He sees your ability to find the good and positive. They are learning grit and stamina first-hand.
You are doing so much better than good enough. You are setting new records every day.
Grandma is Rebecca Kordatzky. She is a wife, mother of three and grandmother. A retired educator, she’s taught all levels and trained teachers. As an educational coach/tutor, she aims to educate, encourage and inspire.
