I am hunting for a cat ornament.
You wouldn’t think cat ornaments would be difficult to find.
It probably would help if I wasn’t searching primarily in second hand stores. People hang onto their cat ornaments, it seems.
When I look for a cat ornament, I’m pretty picky. I don’t care what it’s made of, but it needs to look like Babs, the cat that lived in the Milton Courier building just two Christmases ago. She’s a black cat with a white bib. So not really a tuxedo, and not all black. I’ve had thought that I would have more luck looking for Halloween items that look like Babs than I would looking for Christmas ornaments.
I am going to continue my cat ornament quest this weekend by going to the stores in town that I haven’t been to yet this ornament season. And, I’m going to look online. I’ve been talking about getting a cat ornament since Babs spent her first Christmas with me and my family last year. I told my husband that I was on a serious hunt for an ornament this year.
“A cat needs an ornament?” he asked.
I wasn’t sure how to reply.
Of course, a cat needs an ornament. Babs is part of the family. She should have an ornament on the tree. Maybe I’m just more sentimental this year. Maybe I’m just determined to be successful in this hunt. Maybe I’m looking for a little distraction. I’m not sure. The fact that I have not yet shopped at pet stores in person or online maybe says something. I’m upping my game. Babs will have an ornament this year. I’m going to search the stores one at a time, although probably not in person.
First, we will celebrate Thanksgiving.
Last year, our first Thanksgiving with Babs, we got her some canned cat food – turkey. I don’t think she really likes canned food. She never eats it all but she loves “the juice” – so this Thanksgiving – her special dinner is broth. Yes, Babs is having a Fancy Feast.
Hug your cats (and/or dogs) and other pets. Spend some quality time with them. Whether they know it or not, they’ve been great companions and brought us much comfort and joy in 2020, and they each deserve their own ornament.
