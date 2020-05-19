This weekend some communities across Wisconsin and the nation will celebrate Memorial Day in person and others will watch ceremonies online. No matter how we commemorate it, Memorial Day is a time when we honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty while serving in the United States armed forces.
In accordance with the Uniform Monday Holiday Act of 1968, Memorial Day is celebrated on the last Monday in May, but traditions of what we know and celebrate as Memorial Day have roots dating back to the Civil War. Towns across the country claim to be the birthplace of Memorial Day, as people would place flowers and decorate graves of fallen soldiers in the North and South during and right after the Civil War ended.
General John Logan, National Commander of the Grand Army of the Republic, proclaimed the 30th day of May, 1868, as a day designated for the purpose of strewing with flowers or otherwise decorating the graves of comrades who died in defense of their country during the later rebellion and whose bodies now lie in every city, village and hamlet church yard in the land. In this observance, no form of ceremony is prescribed, but posts and comrades will in their own way arrange such fitting services and testimonials of respect as circumstances may permit.
Originally known as Decoration Day, the term Memorial Day was first used in 1882, but did not become more commonly used until after World War II. Memorial Day was declared the official name for the holiday in 1967. The Uniform Monday Holiday Act of 1968 moved four annual holidays to a Monday, including Memorial Day. The law went into effect in 1971.
While communities across the country observe Memorial Day with parades and ceremonies, there is an official procedure required for flag observance. In the morning, the U.S. flag is raised briskly to the top of the staff and then solemnly lowered to the half-staff position until noon. It is then raised to full-staff for the remainder of the day.
The half-staff position honors the more than one million men and women who gave their lives in service to their country. At noon their memory is raised by the living, who resolve not to let their sacrifice be in vain, but to continue to fight for liberty and justice for all.
This year, in the midst of our fight with the Covid-19 virus, remember especially the World War I veterans returning from Europe after two years in the trenches and then having to deal with the Spanish Flu. Adjusting to civilian life was difficult for many soldiers. There was an abiding sense of dislocation and gloom.
Dr. Frank Richmond, writing in 1925 for the Wisconsin Magazine of History describes it as a “mental and nervous collapse” brought about because of the horrifying modern implements of war, such as poison gas, aerial bombers, and high-explosive firing at great distances by new forms of artillery.
According to Richmond, some suffering veterans whose families didn’t know how to help them wound up in asylums or jail without the medical care that they needed. Wisconsin, however, had set up treatment plans at hospitals for shell-shocked returning soldiers.
Richmond concluded that “Wisconsin, in proportion to wealth and population, has been the most liberal state in the Union in its generosity toward its ex-servicemen.”
Please take a moment to remember our Wisconsin men and women and those across the nation who have served and have lost their lives for our country. Be proud that we in Wisconsin take care and remember our veterans.
State Rep. Don Vruwink represents parts of Rock, Walworth, Jefferson, and Dane counties, which include the communities of Whitewater, Milton, Edgerton, Footville, part of the Village of Oregon, and 15 surrounding townships. He can be reached at 608-266-3790, Rep.Vruwink@legis.wisconsin.gov, and P.O. Box 8953, Madison WI 53708.
