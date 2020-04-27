On behalf of the School District of Milton Board of Education, we want to publicly thank our hard-working teachers, paraprofessionals, student support staff, custodians, nutrition team, bus drivers, administrative staff and administrators for their commitment and dedication to our students.
These are unprecedented times. Like you, we are saddened that this pandemic is forcing our students to miss out on activities, milestones, and their normal day-to-day interactions.
But we are proud of how our district staff has kept its focus on serving students. When our buildings were closed in March, our staff quickly adapted their existing lessons and implemented a virtual learning plan days later. This was not a small feat. It was only possible because we have an incredible team.
Our students are active and engaged in this new virtual learning format. With a focus on our core curriculum, we are encouraging continued educational growth. On top of that, virtual learning maintains the essential connections between our students, their peers and their teachers. In times of social distancing, these virtual lessons help keep the district connected.
Our nutrition team continues to provide meals for our students. Thanks to the efforts of our social workers, educators, and the bus drivers with Go Riteway, we have been able to connect our in-need families with free breakfast and lunch every week day. Just this past week, our district served over 1650 meals to children in our community. There is always room for more in this program. Supported by the USDA, our district will provide a free breakfast and lunch to any child 18 and under, free of charge, regardless of family income. If you, or anyone you know, may be interested, our district is here for you. Please let us know.
We would also like to thank our district administrative team for their vision in rethinking education during this crisis and diligence in carrying out that vision every day. Your guidance and your leadership are greatly appreciated by the board and all district staff.
Finally, we want to thank you, our district families. We know these past few weeks haven’t been easy. Our community will continue to face challenges in the coming weeks and months as this pandemic runs its course. In the coming weeks and months, please know that the School District of Milton stands ready to assist you. We will get through this, together.
As your school district, we strive to do everything we can to continue educating and supporting the children of our community.
Though our buildings and facilities are closed, our district is not. Our educators, administrators, support staff, custodians, and nutrition team continue to work during this closure. We are all devoted to providing support for our students during these times they need us the most.
The School District of Milton is home to some of the best students and staff. We will finish the school year strong, together. We will face what comes next, together. We will get through this, together.
We are Milton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.