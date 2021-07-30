Did you know that Rock County has over 11,000 private wells? Regulations that protect the public drinking water systems don’t apply to privately owned wells. If you own a private well, you should regularly monitor for any contaminants to ensure the continued safety of your water.
On average, only about 800 Rock County wells are tested each year for bacteria or nitrates. Of those wells, 17% test positive for bacteria, and 25% of wells have unsafe levels of nitrates. Annually testing your water is an easy way to identify possible problems and keep your family healthy.
Why should I test my well water annually?
• Bacteria can cause flu-like symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, fever, and diarrhea.
• High nitrate levels can cause blue baby syndrome, an oxygen deficiency in the blood.
• Insects such as earwigs can carry bacteria, viruses, and pesticides into your well.
When should I test my well water?
• Buying or selling a home
• Changes in taste or odor
• The arrival of a new infant
• Well recently installed or repaired
Testing your well water annually is an easy way to identify possible problems and keep your family healthy.
How do I test my well water?
The Rock County Public Health Department maintains a certified lab that offers multiple water testing services. Water testing kits are available to test private wells.
• Order a kit online by visiting the Rock County Public Health Department website: https://www.co.rock.wi.us/publichealth-environmental/publichealth-water-quality/publichealth-health-lab (Shipping and credit card processing fees may apply).
• Request a test kit in person. You can stop by the Rock County Public Health Department during regular business hours to request a test kit. Bacteria and nitrate tests are $25.00 each and paid for when the water sample is returned to the Rock County Public Health Department.
• Kits for additional tests are available through the Rock County Public Health Department, with testing provided by the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene.
For more information, please call (608)757-5440. Environmental health specialists are available to answer questions, explain test results, and help resolve contamination or water quality issues.
Erin Yenser is a Health Educator for the Rock County Public Health Department. If you would like to ask a health-related question to be answered in a future column, email RCHealthDept@co.rock.wi.us with Healthful Hint in the subject. The Rock County Public Health Department reserves the right not to answer any questions deemed unsuitable. For more information follow us on social media @rockcountyPHD.
